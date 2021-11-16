 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Bad Vacation: Your RV gets stuck in the mud while travelling through the Australian outback. Oh shiat: You call for help and authorities say it'll be a couple WEEKS before they can reach you. Send in the Choppa: a heat wave sends temps over 100°F   (bbc.com) divider line
38
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they overpack their caravan and thought their lorry could handle any terrain?  Seriously, WTF decides to go on holiday through dirt and desert after a huge rain storm?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" remake evar.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their van will be left at the site, local media reported.

Hey, everyone!  Free van!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Campervan?  that thing is a armored survival vehicle with solar power. If they had enough food they would have been fine.
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the van will be left at the site"


along with help GPS info for someone to find it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? Man, those people really need to just stay home.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big fancy rig and zero recovery equipment.
Good jorb being prepared.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Campervan?  that thing is a armored survival vehicle with solar power. If they had enough food they would have been fine.
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


That is not enough solar power to run air conditioning.  Need enough gas, LP gas, or diesel to run a generator.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lindsey and Ori Zavros and their young children Zoe and Zane got stuck after heavy rain about 150km (95 miles) from Oodnadatta, the closest town.

Fark user imageView Full Size


what a stranded zavros may look like
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traveling in a fried out kombi,
on a hippie trail head full of zombie.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Traveling in a fried out kombi,
on a hippie trail head full of zombie.


I met a strange lady, she made me nervous
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holden wrecks and boiling diesels steam at 45 degrees....
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 250x190]


Simpsons didn't do it first.

The Earthling (1980) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]
Youtube emo0uffHltk
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another selling point for #vanlife

Hopefully they followed #canlife for their food selection
 
auntedrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus horking christo, did they forget to pack shovels?? They deserve to lose that rig.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would wager you probably should know wtf you're doing before you do Australia.

That said, I'd love to do a bike trip along the Queensland Coast.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have gotten stuck on the way to lake Eyre, they got lucky someone located them.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who willingly takes the family for a vacation driving through the 5th ring of Hell?
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a knife. THIS is a knife.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Who willingly takes the family for a vacation driving through the 5th ring of Hell?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Did ya know it's 100 degrees F in the Australian outback right now?'

'Please STFU.'
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's not a road. Just driving off road cross country in heavy rains, what could go wrong.

Or maybe an attempt to drive around big mud holes in the flooded roads.
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: optikeye: Campervan?  that thing is a armored survival vehicle with solar power. If they had enough food they would have been fine.
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

That is not enough solar power to run air conditioning.  Need enough gas, LP gas, or diesel to run a generator.


Depends on the size of the panels, 8x 250W panels would be more than enough to run an inverter AC unit or a 12V unit. Maybe not enough to keep it at 20C but certainly enough to keep it out of the this will kill you in hours range.

/Can't believe they went offroad without some vehicle recovery boards and a shovel
//I don't even go real offroading, just to camping sites without pads on occasion and I carry them
///Also useful for snow recovery, though that's not a big use case in AU
 
goodncold
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: optikeye: Campervan?  that thing is a armored survival vehicle with solar power. If they had enough food they would have been fine.
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

That is not enough solar power to run air conditioning.  Need enough gas, LP gas, or diesel to run a generator.


Haven't you seen any of those survival shows.

The local fauna has adapted to these extreme temperatures. So they just need to kill a bunch of Kangaroos and then wear their skins. They will cool off just fine after that.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: They must have gotten stuck on the way to lake Eyre, they got lucky someone located them.

[Fark user image 850x911]

[Fark user image 800x600]


were going the other way north

from the coordinates on the image of the vehicle
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bandit is never going to hear the end of it from Chili.
 
art_shamsky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They named their kids Zane and Zoe Zavros? Those are cartoon supervillain names!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

art_shamsky: They named their kids Zane and Zoe Zavros? Those are cartoon supervillain names!


probably middle names of zach and zahra

zzz zzz
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're lucky it was only 100 F.

Since they were in Australia it could easily have been in centigrade, and then they'd have really been screwed.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's way the heck out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's what you get for not splurging on the Dakar t4 Kamaz truck.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After the rain, all the onions will be bloomin' and there should be plenty of shrimp in the mud puddles for the barbie.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The idiots were driving through the mud about 100' from an actual road. (see road in the upper left corner) There people really deserved what they got.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

robodog: SwiftFox: optikeye: Campervan?  that thing is a armored survival vehicle with solar power. If they had enough food they would have been fine.
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

That is not enough solar power to run air conditioning.  Need enough gas, LP gas, or diesel to run a generator.

Depends on the size of the panels, 8x 250W panels would be more than enough to run an inverter AC unit or a 12V unit. Maybe not enough to keep it at 20C but certainly enough to keep it out of the this will kill you in hours range.

/Can't believe they went offroad without some vehicle recovery boards and a shovel
//I don't even go real offroading, just to camping sites without pads on occasion and I carry them
///Also useful for snow recovery, though that's not a big use case in AU


I met a guy who drives into the dunes...solo.
And I don't mean just going off-road, guy goes deep...alone.
Having been stuck in sand before, and understanding how much difference an extra pair of hands make, I politely asked him if he was crazy what he would do if he got stuck.
Apparently his thing is to grab a shovel...and the spare tire(?!) and then bury the tire about 3-4 feet deep after hooking the car's winch to it. Apparently it works as some kind of anchor when you have no tree to hook up to.

Please don't try this at home, I don't want anything to happen to you with a spare tire going through your windshield. Just maybe keep it in mind as a last resort (God-forbid you need it).
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

optikeye: Campervan?  that thing is a armored survival vehicle with solar power. If they had enough food they would have been fine.
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


Are you familiar with how the sun works on metal? If it was 100 and they were in a cave or even a wooden lean-to, sure. Dangerous, but survivable.

Middle of a nowhere with only sheet steel oven? You gonna die unless you sleep UNDER the camper all day.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That is wilderness assault vehicle with everything and they still all almost died. Better luck next time Australian Outback. You could mob that camper up in LA though.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's not mud.

Now this is mud...
 
