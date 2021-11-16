 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Despite Western music being banned in the country for 40+ years, these women risk public floggings and jail time to shred it up every night in Iran's underground metal scene. Now THAT is SO metal   (bbc.com) divider line
    Cool, Heavy metal music, biggest names, risk of floggings, unlikely hotbed of heavy metal music, new short film, Screaming, Rock music, Producer Mike Thomson  
716 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2021 at 10:50 AM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Awesome.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
🤘🏻😡🤘🏻
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But was Country music banned too?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Subtonic: But was Country music banned too?


And nothing of value was lost.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This rules.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Underground metal? You mean like uranium?
 
strutin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Subtonic: But was Country music banned too?


But then there wouldn't be any kind of music...
We got both kinds, we got country and western!
Youtube vS-zEH8YmiM
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good. Keep adding ingredients to the stew that will (someday) boil over and kick the theocrats the fark out of the way.

\Yes, i AM delusional
\\My pasty ass would leave today for Iran if i could
\\\3 because it's mandatory
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I knew a guy, older gentleman in his 50's who travelled back to Iran and held a Burning Man-style event  near his home village.   The bravery and audacity of that blew me away but he waved it off telling me the head of the local morality cops was a distant cousin of his and he knew how much to bribe him (and he actually had him attend so no worries of a double cross.)   Who HE was impressed with was a woman who attended who was actually a very well know actress in the country who stood up at one point doing the main effigy burn , took off he head scarf and her mask and began dancing...right in front of the morals cop, basically daring him to do something about it.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cool. Just another 40 years and that place will be a western democracy.

/hahahhahhahahhahhahah111
//haaahahahah
///
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Logic would suggest there is an Islamic version of Stryper.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Forgot to add this link to my post. A good book about an American's travel to Iran, among other places.

https://www.amazon.com/Axis-Evil-Worl​d​-Tour-American%C2%92s/dp/0595416047
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stay safe, ladies, and ROCK ON!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fictional? So this is like, really dark satire?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Good. Keep adding ingredients to the stew that will (someday) boil over and kick the theocrats the fark out of the way.

\Yes, i AM delusional
\\My pasty ass would leave today for Iran if i could
\\\3 because it's mandatory


Iran, especially in the cities is progressive and pro-western, but the people with a stranglehold on power are a lot more like the Taliban than they'd care to admit.   When this finally breaks, it's going to break VERY bad, and there will be a lot of blood spilled before it's over.   Think Romania after the Berlin Wall fell
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
the genre continues to thrive in secret underground venues.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anybody know where/how to hear them?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 Persian metal chicks?

/shut up and take my money.jpg
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Great link Subs! There's some really crazy dark stuff out there reflecting the situation
Iranian Metal band "Aliaj" (www.zirzamin.se)
Youtube SBaGuwUphKw
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Magorn: REDARMYVODKA: Good. Keep adding ingredients to the stew that will (someday) boil over and kick the theocrats the fark out of the way.

\Yes, i AM delusional
\\My pasty ass would leave today for Iran if i could
\\\3 because it's mandatory

Iran, especially in the cities is progressive and pro-western, but the people with a stranglehold on power are a lot more like the Taliban than they'd care to admit.   When this finally breaks, it's going to break VERY bad, and there will be a lot of blood spilled before it's over.   Think Romania after the Berlin Wall fell


That's what gives me hope/scares me at the same time. The IRGC have the training and weapons to slaughter anyone who sounds off (remember 2009?), but the average age in the country is like what, 29?

I hope if the shiat does hit the fan, there's enough anti-kool aid going around to convince the rank and file troops to not shoot the bejeesus out of the rest of the young populace who have the intellect to realize that there's a better way to do things in their country.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
\m/
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Underground metal?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Cool. Just another 40 years and that place will be a western democracy.

/hahahhahhahahhahhahah111
//haaahahahah
///


Ironically, by that time the US will be ruled by a rigid theocracy. Circle of life, or something.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Underground metal? You mean like uranium?


It does contain heavy elements.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What about pop music?

A Flock Of Seagulls - I Ran (So Far Away) (Video)
Youtube iIpfWORQWhU
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They don't have a monopoly on "not hearing women sing because they are a distraction."   They may have just reached peak Karen earlier than most, and consider singing to be any sound.
 
cravak
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope in the next 50-100 years this will be North Korea. We need this. A crossbreed of Joan Jett and Joan of arc leading the way to democracy. Bombing the h out of people isn't the answer, it's also not democracy it's dictatorship as bad as they've already been forced to live under.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.