(6ABC Philadelphia)   If you're watering down a bridge as part of a construction project, check the temperature first   (6abc.com) divider line
24
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr. Freeze heard shouting, "Have an ice day!"
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming the construction crew was using the water to keep fresh (relatively fresh?) concrete hydrated.  That's ....kind of normal, but there are sprays you can use on concrete surfaces that'll work well enough.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should add:  especially if you're expecting the temperatures to freeze.  Somebody wasn't thinking that evening...
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everyone knows you're not supposed to get a bridge wet or feed it after midnight.  what were they thinking?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guess they forgot to read the sign that says, Bridge ices before road.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you don't water the bridge it won't grow holy shiat it's like you people know nothing about bridges smh
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xanadian: I'm assuming the construction crew was using the water to keep fresh (relatively fresh?) concrete hydrated.  That's ....kind of normal, but there are sprays you can use on concrete surfaces that'll work well enough.


While exact specifications vary by locality, it is often required to "wet cure" a concrete bridge deck for 7 days.

(wet curing not to begin until after final set of the concrete)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
a4.pbase.comView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now for more fun facts about bridges:
Bridges on Bridges with Beau Bridges
Youtube ZOEhzwv0uWY
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: xanadian: I'm assuming the construction crew was using the water to keep fresh (relatively fresh?) concrete hydrated.  That's ....kind of normal, but there are sprays you can use on concrete surfaces that'll work well enough.

While exact specifications vary by locality, it is often required to "wet cure" a concrete bridge deck for 7 days.

(wet curing not to begin until after final set of the concrete)


Wouldn't the concrete be closed off to traffic while it cures?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We're going to need a new picture for the Infrastructure Age.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: Now for more fun facts about bridges:


Bad joke: I once told someone I'd burned all my bridges. They're like what do you mean?. Lloyd, Jeff, Beau they're just ashes now. Needless to say the joke was not well received
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: EvilVanMan: Now for more fun facts about bridges:

Bad joke: I once told someone I'd burned all my bridges. They're like what do you mean?. Lloyd, Jeff, Beau they're just ashes now. Needless to say the joke was not well received


Sounds like it was a bridge too far.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: EvilVanMan: xanadian: I'm assuming the construction crew was using the water to keep fresh (relatively fresh?) concrete hydrated.  That's ....kind of normal, but there are sprays you can use on concrete surfaces that'll work well enough.

While exact specifications vary by locality, it is often required to "wet cure" a concrete bridge deck for 7 days.

(wet curing not to begin until after final set of the concrete)

Wouldn't the concrete be closed off to traffic while it cures?


Yes, but sometimes it is adjacent to an open lane, such as replacing bridge decks in halves, and they just use what are basically lawn sprinklers to distribute the water and it tends to get everywhere.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: EvilVanMan: xanadian: I'm assuming the construction crew was using the water to keep fresh (relatively fresh?) concrete hydrated.  That's ....kind of normal, but there are sprays you can use on concrete surfaces that'll work well enough.

While exact specifications vary by locality, it is often required to "wet cure" a concrete bridge deck for 7 days.

(wet curing not to begin until after final set of the concrete)

Wouldn't the concrete be closed off to traffic while it cures?


I'm thinking they were actually cutting concrete (or asphalt) with a saw that requires a steady water stream on the blade for cooling purposes.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: EvilVanMan: xanadian: I'm assuming the construction crew was using the water to keep fresh (relatively fresh?) concrete hydrated.  That's ....kind of normal, but there are sprays you can use on concrete surfaces that'll work well enough.

While exact specifications vary by locality, it is often required to "wet cure" a concrete bridge deck for 7 days.

(wet curing not to begin until after final set of the concrete)

Wouldn't the concrete be closed off to traffic while it cures?


Maybe, but an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Resident Muslim: EvilVanMan: xanadian: I'm assuming the construction crew was using the water to keep fresh (relatively fresh?) concrete hydrated.  That's ....kind of normal, but there are sprays you can use on concrete surfaces that'll work well enough.

While exact specifications vary by locality, it is often required to "wet cure" a concrete bridge deck for 7 days.

(wet curing not to begin until after final set of the concrete)

Wouldn't the concrete be closed off to traffic while it cures?

I'm thinking they were actually cutting concrete (or asphalt) with a saw that requires a steady water stream on the blade for cooling purposes.


And dust control now that there are requirements about silica dust in construction related jobs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Set them on fire to stay warm like train tracks.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


/s
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Guess they forgot to read the sign that says, Bridge ices before road.


Maybe they were planning to do the road next.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: If you don't water the bridge it won't grow holy shiat it's like you people know nothing about bridges smh


It takes a while though. https://inhabitat.com/extraordinary-l​i​ving-bridges-are-made-of-growing-roots​-and-vines/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess Kevin McCallister took up construction as an adult eh?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
