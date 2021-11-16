 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Federal judge says he's helpless in preventing the release of 'Tiger King 2'   (tampabay.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I on the other hand am fully capable of ignoring the ever loving crap out of it.

Season 1 was a pandemic kind of thing, and watching the massive train wreck kept us occupied.

Season 2 has nothing to offer me.  All of his employees and friends previously admitted on camera that he's an amoral ass who deserves to be in jail.

I don't need to see anything more.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magistrate Judge Thomas Wilson did not issue a ruling on Monday, sounding exasperated as he explained that even if he chose to issue an injunction, he had no time to do it before the premiere, less than 48 hours away.

That sounds like complete and utter bulshiat to me.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next pandemic I'll be watching 'Tiger King King' -- the story of an amoral creep who illegally farms endless sequels to Tiger King.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fig 1. What the judge in the case might look like
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
God help us all
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: Next pandemic I'll be watching 'Tiger King King' -- the story of an amoral creep who illegally farms endless sequels to Tiger King.


Better Yet: What Happens when a great ape runs a tiger sanctuary?

Tiger King Kong
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sequels are always better than the original.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I saw the little monster
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, I just don't see how the sequel could cause any "irreparable harm" beyond what the 1st season caused.

What more do they have on her beyond  "She may have fed her 1st husband to a tiger".
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Understandable. It is rather hard to stop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Show sounds like complete trash and I don't know why people waste their brain cells on it.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seems to me that this a payday for the Baskins. If the filmmakers did in fact use footage that they didn't have a release for, the Baskins should basically be able to ask for whatever they want as percentage of proceeds from the show. They even tried to stop the filmmakers before it went out, so there aren't going to be any "we didn't know" concessions from the judge.

I'm not sure Netflix should be so happy about what this "win" might cost in the longer run. Unlike all her wins against the man of the show himself, Netflix has much deeper pockets to pay out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn all these nazi judges following the law and shiat instead of just doing what feels good.
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Zero farks to give on my end.  Didn't see the O.G. TK and won't see this one.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

akya: I mean, I just don't see how the sequel could cause any "irreparable harm" beyond what the 1st season caused.

What more do they have on her beyond  "She may have fed her 1st husband to a tiger".


Maybe they examine the speculated drug trafficking angle of her husband's death?
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is her husband a zombie?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I don't need to see anything more.


I want to be excited to see what Carol doesn't want shown but it's probably just going to be creepy sex kink stuff with the husband she hasn't fed to a big cat yet.
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Seems to me that this a payday for the Baskins. If the filmmakers did in fact use footage that they didn't have a release for, the Baskins should basically be able to ask for whatever they want as percentage of proceeds from the show. They even tried to stop the filmmakers before it went out, so there aren't going to be any "we didn't know" concessions from the judge.

I'm not sure Netflix should be so happy about what this "win" might cost in the longer run. Unlike all her wins against the man of the show himself, Netflix has much deeper pockets to pay out.


How do you claim "proceeds from a show" that is free on Netflix? Netflix does not give the creators of the show any additional money, even if it is the most watched show in the networks history. Ask Squid Game.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Carol Baskin just did an AMA on Reddit.

https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comment​s​/qukmkg/hey_all_you_cool_cats_and_kitt​ens_its_carole/
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skyotter: Carol Baskin just did an AMA on Reddit.

https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments​/qukmkg/hey_all_you_cool_cats_and_kitt​ens_its_carole/


Carole, sorry.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Magistrate Judge Thomas Wilson did not issue a ruling on Monday, sounding exasperated as he explained that even if he chose to issue an injunction, he had no time to do it before the premiere, less than 48 hours away.

That sounds like complete and utter bulshiat to me.


No judge is going to constrain anyone else's freedom of speech immediately based solely on a plaintiff's say-so, especially where such constraint would result in an injury beyond the constraint itself like loss of income. There would need to be a hearing where the defense could respond and time for the judge to make an evaluation of evidence before issuing such a ruling.

The judge sounds exasperated because he know's plaintiff's counsel knows this already and is basically saying "don't come at me last-minute like this and expect squat."
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Far as the particulars go, ugh, who cares. They're all trash.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SocratesNutz: How do you claim "proceeds from a show" that is free on Netflix? Netflix does not give the creators of the show any additional money, even if it is the most watched show in the networks history. Ask Squid Game.


That's exactly what I'm saying. The filmmaker only gets X money independent of popularity/views because they have a contract with Netflix that says that. If there is no release there is no contract and they can go after Netflix for a % of whatever actual monetary value the show brought to the platform. This would instead be based on some type of calculation vs subscription fees vs views.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Far as the particulars go, ugh, who cares. They're all trash.


That's all I really learned from the first show. They're all terrible people.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: GregInIndy: Far as the particulars go, ugh, who cares. They're all trash.

That's all I really learned from the first show. They're all terrible people.


Idk, Carole and the lady who got her hand eaten off both seemed like pretty decent folk to me.
 
