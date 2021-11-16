 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   Prepare yourself, Scrooge, for tonight you shall be visited by three Ghosts and an Angry Woman   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am usually visited by three spirits....rum, vodka and whiskey!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I am usually visited by three spirits....rum, vodka and whiskey!


Jim Beam, Jack Daniels and Johnny Walker.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I am usually visited by three spirits....rum, vodka and whiskey!


When does the angry woman arrive?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

grokca: kdawg7736: I am usually visited by three spirits....rum, vodka and whiskey!

When does the angry woman arrive?

When does the angry woman arrive?


Usually, the next morning.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't believe she used the "M" word.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

grokca: kdawg7736: I am usually visited by three spirits....rum, vodka and whiskey!

When does the angry woman arrive?

When does the angry woman arrive?


With the margarita.
 
Lillya
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Minnesota nice
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Other audience members could be heard booing and catcalling the woman as she continued screaming, calling the proceedings a mockery of Shakespeare and yelling "Macbeth! Macbeth!" as if attempting to invoke a curse on the theater.

You really haven't seen A Christmas Carol until you've watched the original version by Shakespeare. It's so different you'd swear it was an entirely different story.
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In between these outbursts, she also can be heard calling the rest of the audience "losers."

Hmmm, I wonder who she voted for...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lexx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't tell if events like this are getting more commonplace because everyone's stressed out by COVID or if it was always this way and I just never paid attention before.

//saw a movie for the first time in 2 years last weekend and a fight nearly broke out in the audience when a very large man told some talkers to stfu and they challenged him on it.  The only reason a punch wasn't thrown is because he was easily 3x the size of the talkers.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: kdawg7736: I am usually visited by three spirits....rum, vodka and whiskey!

Jim Beam, Jack Daniels and Johnny Walker.

Jim Beam, Jack Daniels and Johnny Walker.


Drinkin' Buddies
Youtube UI-r61fpHc0
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So ... what tribe is she?
 
