 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Two women, including a Conservative MP, accuse Boris Johnson's father of groping. "He smacked me on the backside about as hard as he could going, 'Oh, Romsey, you've got a lovely seat'"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Tory, Mr Johnson, Caroline Nokes, Conservatism, British Sky Broadcasting, Sky News, Luck, recollection of Caroline Nokes  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2021 at 9:50 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You've got a lovely seat.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, you wouldn't want to give up your seat in Parliament.
There will always be a douchebag.............................​....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought they were splitting up Johnson & Johnson.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To be fair, if I had a son as ugly as BoJo, I might be deluded into thinking I was a virtual Adonis in comparison and (mis)behave accordingly.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFAWhen approached about his alleged behaviour, Mr Johnson said: "I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all - but there you go. And no reply... Hey ho, good luck and thanks."

Ha, ha, ha! What fun it is to be a wealthy, politically connected white man facing no consequences for his assholery!

Could someone please punch Mr Johnson on the throat for me? Hey ho, good luck and thanks.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lol even British sexual harassment is stuffy.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's when you knee him in the scrote and shout "Haw haw! What a nut!"
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DecemberNitro: Lol even British sexual harassment is stuffy.


Sort of.
https://twitter.com/nocontextbrits/st​a​tus/1459809980769611776?s=21

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.