 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   No, 'Super colds' are not spreading - we've just forgotten what normal illnesses are like because we've been protected from them by hiding in our COVID bunkers for so long   (pix11.com) divider line
36
    More: Obvious, Influenza, Common cold, cold viruses, new information, T-cells, absence of most viruses, University College London, Prof. Mabbot  
•       •       •

282 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 16 Nov 2021 at 11:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had a cold since 2019.  Despite horrors of the plague and inconvenience of wearing a mask and such, it's been rather nice not having to deal with that for so long.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You don't say.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Super colds are spreading.   COVID is the superior cold.    It's spreading.   I thought everyone knew this already.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I haven't had a cold since 2019.  Despite horrors of the plague and inconvenience of wearing a mask and such, it's been rather nice not having to deal with that for so long.


Same here. No colds, no sinus infections, no flu, nothin. Kinda wondering if I'll being wearing a mask from here on out if I'm forced to be inside somewhere with other humans.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
True story. We had a Back-to-School Special come roaring through our household, and it was almost nostalgic. "Hey, I remember these!"
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just checked my underground bunker of kleenex.  I should be good until February, if I live.  By March, I'll be using the round stuff during cedar fever.
 
skyotter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had a cold last year.  Runny nose and scratchy throat.  Worried for two days that it was the start of something bigger.  Then I realized it was already gone.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Psychopusher: I haven't had a cold since 2019.  Despite horrors of the plague and inconvenience of wearing a mask and such, it's been rather nice not having to deal with that for so long.

Same here. No colds, no sinus infections, no flu, nothin. Kinda wondering if I'll being wearing a mask from here on out if I'm forced to be inside somewhere with other humans.


Are those things a yearly occurrence for you?  I cant remember the last time I was sick.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bad colds spread and always have. Correct tag
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I f*cking hate wearing a mask, but I hate being sick even more.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From March 2020 until May 2021, I had no illness.  Since May, I've been sick 3 times.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Psychopusher: I haven't had a cold since 2019.  Despite horrors of the plague and inconvenience of wearing a mask and such, it's been rather nice not having to deal with that for so long.

Same here. No colds, no sinus infections, no flu, nothin. Kinda wondering if I'll being wearing a mask from here on out if I'm forced to be inside somewhere with other humans.


I plan on wearing a mask indefinitely. I often get compliments on the mask. I never get compliments on my face. Positive reinforcement works. Besides, it farks with facial recognition algorithms.
 
baorao
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

our Covid bunkers?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Turns out when we all actually adhere to basic sanitation measures we all get sick way less often.

Imagine that.

Wash your hands. Well. Like you mean it.

Don't touch dirty surfaces if you don't have to.

Don't go from touching foreign surfaces to touching your face-parts and back to touching surfaces again.

Cover coughs/sneezes/effluvia and clean up / sterilize afterward.

Hell, the increased awareness of the need to not be so much of a dirtbag alone is responsible for most of the drop in such illnesses. I bet it continues.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: chaoswolf: Psychopusher: I haven't had a cold since 2019.  Despite horrors of the plague and inconvenience of wearing a mask and such, it's been rather nice not having to deal with that for so long.

Same here. No colds, no sinus infections, no flu, nothin. Kinda wondering if I'll being wearing a mask from here on out if I'm forced to be inside somewhere with other humans.

I plan on wearing a mask indefinitely. I often get compliments on the mask. I never get compliments on my face. Positive reinforcement works. Besides, it farks with facial recognition algorithms.


I wore a mask while doing my last round trip to Albuquerque.  Four hours driving up, two hours driving home before the sun set completely.  I didn't feel the usual heat exhaustion from cloudless high elevation skies beating down on my face, and I didn't have a sun burn.  It felt good.  So I'm going to repeat that into the future, wearing a mask if I drive for more than two hours.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll be in my bunk...er.
 
MLWS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Idiots in my town where picketing the local health unit with signs asking where this years flu was and obviously this meant it was some giant conspiracy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Turns out when we all actually adhere to basic sanitation measures we all get sick way less often.

Imagine that.

Wash your hands. Well. Like you mean it.

Don't touch dirty surfaces if you don't have to.

Don't go from touching foreign surfaces to touching your face-parts and back to touching surfaces again.

Cover coughs/sneezes/effluvia and clean up / sterilize afterward.

Hell, the increased awareness of the need to not be so much of a dirtbag alone is responsible for most of the drop in such illnesses. I bet it continues.


Yep. Even after mask requirements are gone, they should make people use hand sanitizer before they enter any building.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know- I got something 2 weeks ago that is *still* hanging on.  I normally kick things a lot faster.  And it's not just me- my wife is about a week behind me and sitting around miserable and my niece and nephew (both teenagers) were sick for two weeks with what seems to be the same thing.

Normally colds last a week, tops, and I'm still hacking my lungs out here.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm still under the rule of.. "As long as the doctor offices require masks I need to wear a mask." Last visit to a doctor was yesterday and they still require masks. Been much healthier honestly even though the mask isn't anywhere near 100% protection. Less face touching I think so long as it's washed regularly like my hands and such.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now discuss kids and how bubbling them up for CoVid is most likely hampering their growing immune systems. Whether you like it or not, the immune system, especially in healthy children, needs to be naturally exposed to pathogens in order to build immunities.
 
Lord Putin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll wear a mask every damn day if it means I don't get sick again
 
Huntceet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Haven't had a cold, sinus infection, bronchitis, sore throat, etc since January 2020. Just remember folks, The main two vectors for infection are the nose and eyes and most times it's from sticking your own fingers in them. So keep washing your hands and use hand vodak when you can't get to soap and water. Avoid touching your face. Wear your mask not to protect yourself so much but to trigger tRumpers. Also think about maybe wearing glasses or safety goggles when in crowded areas.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ Now discuss kids and how bubbling them up for CoVid is most likely hampering their growing immune systems. Whether you like it or not, the immune system, especially in healthy children, needs to be naturally exposed to pathogens in order to build immunities.

Yeah, give the kids smallpox and gonorrhea early so their immune systems grow strong.  If they survive, but what's a few broken eggs?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lord Putin: I'll wear a mask every damn day if it means I don't get sick again


I'll probably keep wearing them in the winter.  I wish I had worn a mask when I lived in Chicago.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lord Putin: I'll wear a mask every damn day if it means I don't get sick again


And that's the thing. I think it's perfectly fine if anyone that wants to masks up in public. Japan has been doing it for ages.

But stop requiring the people who have had their shots. At this point the masks are only protecting the unvaccinated - and nobody, absolutely nobody, cares about them.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I haven't had a cold since 2019.  Despite horrors of the plague and inconvenience of wearing a mask and such, it's been rather nice not having to deal with that for so long.


I had no colds or any respiratory ailments of any sort from March 2020 up until a couple weeks ago, when I finally caught a very mild cold.  It was 3 days of sneezing and runny nose, then it was gone.

I suspect that all the masking not only prevented me from catching anything for such a long stretch, but also probably reduced the severity of the cold I eventually did catch - probably by reducing the viral load of whatever cold bug did eventually find its way to my respiratory tract.
 
baorao
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ Now discuss kids and how bubbling them up for CoVid is most likely hampering their growing immune systems. Whether you like it or not, the immune system, especially in healthy children, needs to be naturally exposed to pathogens in order to build immunities.


tell me you don't have kids without telling me you don't have kids.

my kids come down with all the same shiat they always have. not as frequently because they are washing their hands with more regularity than a 5 and 3 year old would choose to on their own. your bubble boy shiat is a joke.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I don't know- I got something 2 weeks ago that is *still* hanging on.  I normally kick things a lot faster.  And it's not just me- my wife is about a week behind me and sitting around miserable and my niece and nephew (both teenagers) were sick for two weeks with what seems to be the same thing.

Normally colds last a week, tops, and I'm still hacking my lungs out here.


That's probably way past the threshold where you should go see a doctor. Could be a mucus infection or something.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And wearing masks in public. And being vaccinated. And generally avoiding getting all up in other people's grills and vice versa.

Weird how all that means less transmission of all disease.

I'm still staying the fark away (when possible) from as many of you people as I can. Y'all nasty.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I went back to using public transportation after I got vaccinated and assumed I was instantly pick up a cold. It's been months and hasn't happened yet. Yay masks.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Psychopusher: I haven't had a cold since 2019.  Despite horrors of the plague and inconvenience of wearing a mask and such, it's been rather nice not having to deal with that for so long.

Same here. No colds, no sinus infections, no flu, nothin. Kinda wondering if I'll being wearing a mask from here on out if I'm forced to be inside somewhere with other humans.


I'm tempted.  It's not like I haven't stocked up on PPE the last year and a half, and since we still have a mask mandate here in Ontario (going strong since July 2nd, 2020 and likely not ending until at least the spring of 2022 if not later) it's not like I haven't at least somewhat gotten used to it.  I definitely plan on wearing it beyond the point where the mandate is lifted, because I know damn well Ford's going to lift it too early and we're going to have spikes, so until I see those numbers in the single digits at most, the mask stays on.  Maybe even beyond.  I hate, hate colds.

Jeebus Saves: chaoswolf: Psychopusher: I haven't had a cold since 2019.  Despite horrors of the plague and inconvenience of wearing a mask and such, it's been rather nice not having to deal with that for so long.

Same here. No colds, no sinus infections, no flu, nothin. Kinda wondering if I'll being wearing a mask from here on out if I'm forced to be inside somewhere with other humans.

Are those things a yearly occurrence for you?  I cant remember the last time I was sick.


Some people are more susceptible.  I have a pretty damn strong immune system; I've never in my adult life had anything other than a cold.  I had whooping cough as a toddler in the 70s, and chicken pox as a teen in the 80s, and that's the extent of my experiences with viruses outside of colds.  The frequency, duration, and severity of my colds has significantly dropped since I stopped smoking in 2010, but I do still get them about once every year and a half.  Or did before the plague.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I haven't had a cold since 2019.  Despite horrors of the plague and inconvenience of wearing a mask and such, it's been rather nice not having to deal with that for so long.


Aha, I last had one in mid-March 2020, so I'm obviously still golden today!

/I seriously think I may have gotten it from the voting booth pen on Super Tuesday.
 
Stibium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zgrizz: But stop requiring the people who have had their shots.


No state has met CDC guidelines for positivity or case load, so no. You get to take the mask off when you and your fellow citizens figure out how to stop spreading it to each other.

If you find that inconvenient then please die quickly.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My kid's school requires masks until "every student can be vaccinated" as they say.  So I expect that masks will be required until the spring.  They had 0 cases in October, so things are looking up.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.