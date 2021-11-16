 Skip to content
(41 Action News)   Not news: "joke" slavery petition results in lawsuit. Fark: by the parents of the kids who started the petition   (kshb.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Pleading, Plaintiff, discipline of the students, High school, district officials, federal lawsuit, Jurisdiction, civil suit  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was not aware that you could sue somebody because you raised your children to be assholes and idiots.  Seems like a pretty lucrative strategy.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some black students created a joke petition to "bring back slavery," the district cried "racism," and the students were suspended 180 days or expelled from school.

That's a helluva penalty for a joke that didn't land right...parent's were right to raise hell about their children being deprived of an education over a stupid and obvious joke.

I'd be curious about how this punishment compares to other offenses at school...
 
LL316
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These kids have horrible parents.
 
LL316
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Some black students created a joke petition to "bring back slavery," the district cried "racism," and the students were suspended 180 days or expelled from school.

That's a helluva penalty for a joke that didn't land right...parent's were right to raise hell about their children being deprived of an education over a stupid and obvious joke.

I'd be curious about how this punishment compares to other offenses at school...


Ah, yes. The "I was just joking!" defense used by all terrible people.
 
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The district was just trying to cover their own ass
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I was not aware that you could sue somebody because you raised your children to be assholes and idiots.  Seems like a pretty lucrative strategy.


If only there was someplace the kids could go to learn things other than what the parents teach at home.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Some black students created a joke petition to "bring back slavery," the district cried "racism," and the students were suspended 180 days or expelled from school.

That's a helluva penalty for a joke that didn't land right...parent's were right to raise hell about their children being deprived of an education over a stupid and obvious joke.

I'd be curious about how this punishment compares to other offenses at school...


if your kid is in high school and doesn't understand that touching a hot stove is going to burn you then they aren't learning anything in school anyway.  Might as well just stay home and help the family around the farm for housing, food, and medical care.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's your challenge, students of Park Hill South. Undoubtedly many of you know who Plaintiffs A, B, C, and D are, and you have Internet access. Get to it. Mark those names on Google searches forever.

Or the parents could have just accepted the punishment and let it go away quietly, but this was their choice.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Some black students created a joke petition to "bring back slavery," the district cried "racism," and the students were suspended 180 days or expelled from school.

That's a helluva penalty for a joke that didn't land right...parent's were right to raise hell about their children being deprived of an education over a stupid and obvious joke.

I'd be curious about how this punishment compares to other offenses at school...


"I was just joking" is the final bargain of every pile of garbage. Take the L and try harder to not be stupid next year.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like the first amendment defense. It's not like the courts have ever ruled students can't say something.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These kids think it's funny, but what happens if your petition gets enough signatures? Then you're just screwed.
 
p89tech
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"In the aftermath of the incident, Park Hill Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Cowherd said the district would start a process of hiring an expert on racism."

It's nice to know Kevin Gough has options after the trial is over.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The lawsuit alleges Plaintiff A drafted a change.org petition, showed it to other students on the bus and then posted it.

A freshmen comes up with the dumb petition and gets a bunch of other kids to peer review before posting.  Just following the Trump mentality playbook.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the school should take things like that seriously and handing out suspensions can be appropriate, but expulsion and effectively holding back the others for a year without any education does seem extreme.  are there some other factors here that we're not hearing about that caused them to go at them so hard?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If if had a nickel for every time I had to explain that 'I was just joking' I'd have a shiat load of nickels. I would probably have to add it to my profile to save time.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://www.kcur.org/news/2021-11-15/​s​lavery-petition-incident-at-park-hill-​south-high-school-was-not-what-it-seem​ed-federal-lawsuit-claims

Plaintiff B, who is white, commented, "I love slavery." Plaintiff C, who is also white, commented, "I hate Blacks." Plaintiff D, who is white and Asian, commented, "I want a slave."

But sure, it was just a joke made by some edgy Black students.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Heh... that's the sort of entitled distant parenting I'd expect to see out of Blue Valley, not a school district north of the river.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LL316: beezeltown: Some black students created a joke petition to "bring back slavery," the district cried "racism," and the students were suspended 180 days or expelled from school.

That's a helluva penalty for a joke that didn't land right...parent's were right to raise hell about their children being deprived of an education over a stupid and obvious joke.

I'd be curious about how this punishment compares to other offenses at school...

Ah, yes. The "I was just joking!" defense used by all terrible people.


I was an assistant principal at a middle school for years. I can't tell you how many times I heard the "I was just joking" defense. To be fair, these were middle school kids so for the most part they were just dumb and foolish rather than terrible. That didn't absolve them from consequences.

If the district followed the student code of conduct in their disciplinary actions for these students (and others) they should not have any further problems.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Instead of joke, he should have gone with experiment.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: the school should take things like that seriously and handing out suspensions can be appropriate, but expulsion and effectively holding back the others for a year without any education does seem extreme.  are there some other factors here that we're not hearing about that caused them to go at them so hard?


Yeah I don't think publicly endorsing the violent enslavement of their classmates based on their race should really get them such a harsh punishment. I mean, did the other kids even try being enslaved? There's two sides to every story, you know?
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't think this case is the same situation as if a bunch of white kids posted the petition, and it should be treated differently.

In context, the petition was posted by black kids making the (terrible and short-sighted) joke that "we'd rather be slaves than do all this crap".  White kids posting the same petition would mean "we are superior and deserve to keep other races as slaves for our comfort".  It's not the same thing at all.

I can see how teenagers could struggle with the nuances of that kind of joke, and not see how it would be perceived out of context, but adults should be able to see the difference.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since no one reads the article here, let alone the lawsuit:

The allegation in the lawsuit was that the school and coaching staff allowed and didn't mind the children being subjected to racial slurs directed at the four kids bringing the lawsuit (one Black, two white, one Asian).

The aforementioned petition was written by the Black kid and only said "Start slavery again" and shared it with another Black kid who "liked" it and shared it with other kids. That kid was expelled from school.

Other kids on the team "liked" it and passed it along. Nothing happened to those kids.

One of the white kids commented saying that another player "needed a job". That kid was suspended for 180 days.

The other white kid commented saying "I love slavery". That kid was suspended for 180 days.

The Asian kid commented saying "I want a slave". That kid was suspended for 180 days.

No kid who used racial slurs against other kids, including in anger, received any punishment at all.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Dead for Tax Reasons: the school should take things like that seriously and handing out suspensions can be appropriate, but expulsion and effectively holding back the others for a year without any education does seem extreme.  are there some other factors here that we're not hearing about that caused them to go at them so hard?

Yeah I don't think publicly endorsing the violent enslavement of their classmates based on their race should really get them such a harsh punishment. I mean, did the other kids even try being enslaved? There's two sides to every story, you know?


sorry, i thought kids were at school to learn about things that they might not yet understand the seriousness of yet...
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wingedkat: I don't think this case is the same situation as if a bunch of white kids posted the petition, and it should be treated differently.

In context, the petition was posted by black kids making the (terrible and short-sighted) joke that "we'd rather be slaves than do all this crap".  White kids posting the same petition would mean "we are superior and deserve to keep other races as slaves for our comfort".  It's not the same thing at all.

I can see how teenagers could struggle with the nuances of that kind of joke, and not see how it would be perceived out of context, but adults should be able to see the difference.


A'isha P.: https://www.kcur.org/news/2021-11-15/​s​lavery-petition-incident-at-park-hill-​south-high-school-was-not-what-it-seem​ed-federal-lawsuit-claims

Plaintiff B, who is white, commented, "I love slavery." Plaintiff C, who is also white, commented, "I hate Blacks." Plaintiff D, who is white and Asian, commented, "I want a slave."

But sure, it was just a joke made by some edgy Black students.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: HotWingConspiracy: Dead for Tax Reasons: the school should take things like that seriously and handing out suspensions can be appropriate, but expulsion and effectively holding back the others for a year without any education does seem extreme.  are there some other factors here that we're not hearing about that caused them to go at them so hard?

Yeah I don't think publicly endorsing the violent enslavement of their classmates based on their race should really get them such a harsh punishment. I mean, did the other kids even try being enslaved? There's two sides to every story, you know?

sorry, i thought kids were at school to learn about things that they might not yet understand the seriousness of yet...


Sounds like they learned a valuable lesson to me. I bet they understand the seriousness now.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 minute ago  
if you're expelled you can enroll in another school, just (likely) not one administered by the same school district.

so learn your lesson, go to a private or charter school or apply in another district and plead your case to more sympathetic ears. if your case is really that much of a mistake, someone will enroll you even if there is a probationary period.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

A'isha P.: https://www.kcur.org/news/2021-11-15/​s​lavery-petition-incident-at-park-hill-​south-high-school-was-not-what-it-seem​ed-federal-lawsuit-claims

Plaintiff B, who is white, commented, "I love slavery." Plaintiff C, who is also white, commented, "I hate Blacks." Plaintiff D, who is white and Asian, commented, "I want a slave."

But sure, it was just a joke made by some edgy Black students.


According to the students' own lawsuit, it was. That's their whole defense.

Plaintiff A, who is Black and Brazilian, typed a three-word "petition" onto the website Change.org, stating, "Start slavery again." He showed the screen to his teammates, including Student X, and they all laughed about it and encouraged him to post it on social media, according to the lawsuit.
By the time the students returned to the high school after winning their game, 11 people had "liked" the petition and others had shared it. Plaintiff A was among the commenters on his own petition, saying that Student X "needs a job." Plaintiff B, who is white, commented, "I love slavery." Plaintiff C, who is also white, commented, "I hate Blacks." Plaintiff D, who is white and Asian, commented, "I want a slave."

The students you singled out were punished for commenting on the petition, not starting it. As for whether it was all just a joke, the school obviously thought it wasn't. The kids' parents insist it was. What the court decides remains to be seen.
 
