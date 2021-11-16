 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   It's the return of Hank the Hellion! Hank is being fostered by one of our Farkettes & has been featured twice on Fark, but is still seeking his forever home. Please join me in welcoming Hank & his foster mom this Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (youtube.com) divider line
68
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KCBlueGal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


PleaseAdoptHank.com for the love of pete
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

KCBlueGal: [Fark user image 850x566]

PleaseAdoptHank.com for the love of pete


♥♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
3 cats and a dog are pushing the budget enough
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Golden Retriever Rescued From Puppy Mill Treats Her First Toy Like A Baby | The Dodo Foster Diaries
Youtube LKHJAkRTfdA


F*ck puppy mills!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 640x545]


snicker!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My sister sent me this photo this morning.  I was still at work, and she told the dogs to watch for me.  (The caption was "If you see something, say something.  Come on and party tonight!" of Brooklyn 99 fame)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x318]
My sister sent me this photo this morning.  I was still at work, and she told the dogs to watch for me.  (The caption was "If you see something, say something.  Come on and party tonight!" of Brooklyn 99 fame)


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Renewing my auto insurance and the office has a dog!  Meet my new best friend, I called him Puppy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Renewing my auto insurance and the office has a dog!  Meet my new best friend, I called him Puppy
[Fark user image 422x750]


nice!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mom.....is that a cookie you have?   I like cookies.   He got doggy treats.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Renewing my auto insurance and the office has a dog!  Meet my new best friend, I called him Puppy
[Fark user image 422x750]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Mom.....is that a cookie you have?   I like cookies.   He got doggy treats.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x850]


I know that is an ornament, but I'm not sure any treat made for dogs would entice my dogs more than corn chips.  They do anything for just a tiny nibble.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x318]
My sister sent me this photo this morning.  I was still at work, and she told the dogs to watch for me.  (The caption was "If you see something, say something.  Come on and party tonight!" of Brooklyn 99 fame)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I'm just sittin' here watching the wheels go 'round 'n 'round...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x850]

I know that is an ornament, but I'm not sure any treat made for dogs would entice my dogs more than corn chips.  They do anything for just a tiny nibble.


I don't know if they make the same thing in Fritos?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

KCBlueGal: PleaseAdoptHank.com for the love of pete


From his website:

He has so much energy, Governor Abbott called us to see if he could plug the Texas power grid into him.

THAT'S how you sell a dog!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
So the storms have subsided in BC. It's not great.  I feel like every major highway was washed out at one point or another.  And then major one that connects BC to the rest of Canada might be out for weeks.  I know it's selfish, but my family and friends are all ok and I'm happy about that.  But it's going to be very hard on a province that was ravaged by fires 4 months ago.  Add to that, construction season is done and winter has started in much of the province, and the pandemic is still very much a problem in the interior.  What a crappy year.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size

Gotta go to bed, everyone have a good knight!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Widget lazy in bed.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
