Schrödinger's rickroll
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the rules, and so do I.

My tiny high school brain: what are the rules?!? WHAT ARE THE RULES?!?!?!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: You know the rules, and so do I.

My tiny high school brain: what are the rules?!? WHAT ARE THE RULES?!?!?!


There are only 3

Rule #1: You're wrong
Rule #2: If you believe you're not wrong, see Rule #1
Rule #3: Even if you aren't wrong, see Rule #1
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what happens if you do a Rickroll of a Rickroll? Is it like dividing by zero?

https://rroll.to/wxjWSC
 
Koldbern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: August11: You know the rules, and so do I.

My tiny high school brain: what are the rules?!? WHAT ARE THE RULES?!?!?!

There are only 3

Rule #1: You're wrong
Rule #2: If you believe you're not wrong, see Rule #1
Rule #3: Even if you aren't wrong, see Rule #1


More like...

Rule #1: You do not talk about "Rickroll Club".
Rule #2: You do not talk about "Rickroll Club"!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up (Official Music Video) - YouTube
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember tinyurl?

No?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skinink: But what happens if you do a Rickroll of a Rickroll? Is it like dividing by zero?

https://rroll.to/wxjWSC


It sent me to All Star by Smash Mouth
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Busty girl on bike
 
