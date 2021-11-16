 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Meet Blade's Half-Brother, Cutlass   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2021 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he falls on his cutlass, it may render him nutless.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is he cosplaying?  Because without being able to see his face, he reminds me a little of Hellboy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a coincidence, I was wondering just the other day about what had become of the man, the myth, the legend: Dermott Fictel.
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: If he falls on his cutlass, it may render him nutless.


Is he Pirate Bates?!?!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope he was there to discover and punish whoever made that door sign.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lover the way he makes at least three weapons available to whoever he's in a confrontation with. And with him not wearing a vest.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Before we all point and laugh..

http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/s​t​ory/news/crime/2015/07/20/veteran-face​s-years-intimidating-general/30425181/​

Brown called Dr. Karl Kirkland, a clinical and forensic psychologist, to testify about the risk assessment evaluation he conducted on Davis.

"I do believe Mr. Davis has some combat-related problems such as bipolar disorder and PTSD. He needs treatment. I would recommend sending him to a medical center where he could be monitored," Kirkland said.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Not a exit".
 
VYV
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am Harold L Davis. I am also known as Agent Wolf. I am the owner and founder of AGASTS, LLC (Armed Guardian Angel Secure Transportation Services). We, at AGASTS,LLC, are personal security experts, bodyguards, and bounty hunters. We strive to meet or exceed the expectations of our clients. It doesn't matter if we are protecting an individual or family, or hunting down dangerous fugitives; we place the satisfaction and safety of our clients above our own. God empowered us us with  various opportunities, skills, and knowledge. We use these gifts to serve our families, friends, communities, country, and our world against all threats that may come!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hmmm
Alrighty then.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm AGASTS alright. Maybe not the way he thinks though.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You should meet his cousin, Buick LeSabre.
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think I've seen cosplayers with less weapons stashed, even Liefeld would say this is a bit much.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What did my drunken ass stumble onto?
 
VYV
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
God, this country is getting stupider.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

VYV: I am Harold L Davis. I am also known as Agent Wolf. I am the owner and founder of AGASTS, LLC (Armed Guardian Angel Secure Transportation Services). We, at AGASTS,LLC, are personal security experts, bodyguards, and bounty hunters. We strive to meet or exceed the expectations of our clients. It doesn't matter if we are protecting an individual or family, or hunting down dangerous fugitives; we place the satisfaction and safety of our clients above our own. God empowered us us with  various opportunities, skills, and knowledge. We use these gifts to serve our families, friends, communities, country, and our world against all threats that may come!
[Fark user image 425x566]
Hmmm
Alrighty then.


I am guessing that one of those threats is having a micropenis.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

VYV: I am Harold L Davis. I am also known as Agent Wolf. I am the owner and founder of AGASTS, LLC (Armed Guardian Angel Secure Transportation Services). We, at AGASTS,LLC, are personal security experts, bodyguards, and bounty hunters. We strive to meet or exceed the expectations of our clients. It doesn't matter if we are protecting an individual or family, or hunting down dangerous fugitives; we place the satisfaction and safety of our clients above our own. God empowered us us with  various opportunities, skills, and knowledge. We use these gifts to serve our families, friends, communities, country, and our world against all threats that may come!
[Fark user image image 425x566]
Hmmm
Alrighty then.


Wait.  So, is this cosplay or not?  I can't tell whether the description is fiction.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wingedkat: VYV: I am Harold L Davis. I am also known as Agent Wolf. I am the owner and founder of AGASTS, LLC (Armed Guardian Angel Secure Transportation Services). We, at AGASTS,LLC, are personal security experts, bodyguards, and bounty hunters. We strive to meet or exceed the expectations of our clients. It doesn't matter if we are protecting an individual or family, or hunting down dangerous fugitives; we place the satisfaction and safety of our clients above our own. God empowered us us with  various opportunities, skills, and knowledge. We use these gifts to serve our families, friends, communities, country, and our world against all threats that may come!
[Fark user image image 425x566]
Hmmm
Alrighty then.

Wait.  So, is this cosplay or not?  I can't tell whether the description is fiction.


Wait, no way those guns aren't cosplay. That has to be a costume.
 
VYV
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wingedkat: wingedkat: VYV: I am Harold L Davis. I am also known as Agent Wolf. I am the owner and founder of AGASTS, LLC (Armed Guardian Angel Secure Transportation Services). We, at AGASTS,LLC, are personal security experts, bodyguards, and bounty hunters. We strive to meet or exceed the expectations of our clients. It doesn't matter if we are protecting an individual or family, or hunting down dangerous fugitives; we place the satisfaction and safety of our clients above our own. God empowered us us with  various opportunities, skills, and knowledge. We use these gifts to serve our families, friends, communities, country, and our world against all threats that may come!
[Fark user image image 425x566]
Hmmm
Alrighty then.

Wait.  So, is this cosplay or not?  I can't tell whether the description is fiction.

Wait, no way those guns aren't cosplay. That has to be a costume.


Imma just leave this here.
Discuss amongst yourselves.
https://www.thumbtack.com/al/enterpri​s​e/security-guards/agasts-llc/service/3​83345130935238656
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.