(Guardian)   Who had Bird Flu on the pandemic scorecard?   (theguardian.com) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Turkey.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of these spreads disease for profit.  The other is an imaginary character in children's television.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, everyone back inside.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One flu over the cuckoo's nest.
 
Witty Cultural Reference
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The World Organisation for Animal Health is the OIE?  E-I-EIO!
I'm easily amused.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bird flu can affect humans in rare cases if people touch infected birds, their droppings or bedding, or while preparing infected poultry for cooking.

Stop touching the birds!!! Also the deer. Keep your kinks in check. Thanks.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like somebody's trying to tell us that keeping scores of animals in awful conditions in order to consume them isn't a very healthy thing to do.

/birdistheword
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Takes bra off head* Sorry... was having a late nighter with a Plague Inc., a USB scanner, and a Big Bird doll while it was stormy outside. My bad.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had Bubonic Plague but I doubled down on rats.  So close.  So close.  I was this close > < to getting out of this cat infest heck hole.

Cat infested heck hole?  Unpossible.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bird Is The Word! | Season 7 | FAMILY GUY
Youtube 2WNrx2jq184
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, "bird flu" is more believable than "swine flu" unless the pig has a pilot's license.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My pandemic score card has one square labelled Asia on it.  It's coming.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
African or European swallow?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foul play suspected
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark! Who snuck me the card that said, "rabid rabbit rabies"!? And, "wombat flu"!? Seriously, Wombats!?

/alliterative jerks
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Bird flu can affect humans in rare cases if people touch infected birds, their droppings or bedding, or while preparing infected poultry for cooking.

Stop touching the birds!!! Also the deer. Keep your kinks in check. Thanks.


Remember a few years ago and the CDC had to tell morons to stop kissing and cuddling their pet chickens? Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds aren't real.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: jaivirtualcard: Bird flu can affect humans in rare cases if people touch infected birds, their droppings or bedding, or while preparing infected poultry for cooking.

Stop touching the birds!!! Also the deer. Keep your kinks in check. Thanks.

Remember a few years ago and the CDC had to tell morons to stop kissing and cuddling their pet chickens? Pepperidge Farm remembers.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Never forget.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm just curious how a flu outbreak would fare in a post pandemic world. The way we shut down the flu last winter with masks, social distancing, and hand washing, I almost have to wonder if a flu pandemic could be contained  quickly.

Well, at least in blue states. Red states would probably embrace Captain Trips with open arms and make Randall Flagg governor.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bowen: RIP Turkey.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Bowen: RIP Turkey.

[Fark user image 474x268]


All that jive
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken - Sesame Street Quarantine (18+) (Not For Kids) - Adult Swim
Youtube 61-QWplUqFQ
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Well, "bird flu" is more believable than "swine flu" unless the pig has a pilot's license.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Bowen: RIP Turkey.

[Fark user image image 474x268]


Let's ask the Arminian
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Welp, everyone back inside.


This is my fear. That now everyone is going to be so quick to act that lockdowns become the norm for every seasonal thing, 'just in case'.
 
actualaca
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's like when Big Bird caught the bird flu, killed all the other Sesame Street characters and ended up having to be burned alive.

Good times.

https://youtu.be/T2RzaAxe_no?t=23
 
