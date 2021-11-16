 Skip to content
 
California reservoir that feeds Sonoma wine country is about to run dry
posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2021 at 7:30 AM



yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pick irrigation for wine grapes over growing feed for cattle.

Let someone else grow the beef and milk with their own water.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes

Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Oh noes

Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?


Luxury? The grocery store near me has boxes of Sutter Home for $9.99.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.  What about the reservoir though?
 
usahole
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Oh noes

Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?


Wine is a luxury product? Put down the Mountain Dew, son
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So it will be a dry wine
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess we'll have to get our wine from Jersey then.
 
mossberg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: lifeslammer: Oh noes

Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?

Luxury? The grocery store near me has boxes of Sutter Home for $9.99.


St. Helena is in frigging Napa Valley, not the delicate valleys of beautiful Sonoma.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Paywall?
 
Creoena
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.

/the wine, not the water
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Oh noes
Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?


1. Yeast
2.  Any kind of sugar
3.  Some kind of flavoring

You don't even want to know what a drunk can do with that.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wine with preservatives is garbage.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: lifeslammer: Oh noes
Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?

1. Yeast
2.  Any kind of sugar
3.  Some kind of flavoring

You don't even want to know what a drunk can do with that.


goodncold
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: lifeslammer: Oh noes
Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?

1. Yeast
2.  Any kind of sugar
3.  Some kind of flavoring

You don't even want to know what a drunk can do with that.


Luxury,

Lysol filtered through a few pieces of Wonderbread is all you really need.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Our water supply issues are gonna keep getting worse. Republicans refuse to admit that climate change even exists, meanwhile rivers and wells are running dry.
Sure, agriculture is affected. And yeah, it's cute to laugh about wineries having problems.
But no water means no economy, and a lot more than just agriculture will be affected by severe drought.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

goodncold: cryinoutloud: lifeslammer: Oh noes
Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?

1. Yeast
2.  Any kind of sugar
3.  Some kind of flavoring

You don't even want to know what a drunk can do with that.

Luxury,

Lysol filtered through a few pieces of Wonderbread is all you really need.


Or, just hit yourself in the head. With a big rock.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Screw Sonoma.   Just make sure Napa is OK.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Our water supply issues are gonna keep getting worse. Republicans refuse to admit that climate change even exists, meanwhile rivers and wells are running dry.
Sure, agriculture is affected. And yeah, it's cute to laugh about wineries having problems.
But no water means no economy, and a lot more than just agriculture will be affected by severe drought.


Yeah? Well, why don't you just magic us up some new water, Mage.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's really going to get interesting when data center operations are affected by the increase in water prices/drop in availability.
COLO data centers drink a lot of water.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

usahole: lifeslammer: Oh noes

Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?

Wine is a luxury product? Put down the Mountain Dew, son


"Luxary". He said it was a "luxary" product. Now, I have no idea what that means, but there's no reason to think he meant "luxury", which is a simple word that everyone can spell. It's probably French or something.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: lifeslammer: Oh noes
Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?

1. Yeast
2.  Any kind of sugar
3.  Some kind of flavoring

You don't even want to know what a drunk can do with that.


You somehow overlooked the single primary ingredient in any wine.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Weaver95: Our water supply issues are gonna keep getting worse. Republicans refuse to admit that climate change even exists, meanwhile rivers and wells are running dry.
Sure, agriculture is affected. And yeah, it's cute to laugh about wineries having problems.
But no water means no economy, and a lot more than just agriculture will be affected by severe drought.
Yeah? Well, why don't you just magic us up some new water, Mage.


When people start paying for their water by the gallon--ALL of their water--we'll figure it out.  That's the only thing anyone notices--their farking money.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just hope California and all points west of the Rockies get a good solid rainy season. Because we can't keep pretending this stuff is normal.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Soon:
Her: What is it?
Him: There used to be so much water it covered as much area as a city, and little animals that were good to eat lived in it, and people used to play on the surface.
Her: You don't have to make up fairy tales, in not a kid anymore.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Most people, I'm convinced, when they sample wine think to themselves "yuck"
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: cryinoutloud: lifeslammer: Oh noes
Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?

1. Yeast
2.  Any kind of sugar
3.  Some kind of flavoring

You don't even want to know what a drunk can do with that.

You somehow overlooked the single primary ingredient in any wine.


You can get fructose from corn in the Midwest where plenty of water falls from the sky.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Most people, I'm convinced, when they sample wine think to themselves "yuck"


Totally.  It's not till my second or third glass that I begin to appreciate the subtleties.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Void Nestle's water extraction contracts.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Void Nestle


Fixed it for ya...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm probably the last person to tell anyone what to do with water seeing as how I live in what is almost a temperate rainforest but they are past the point out there where they decide what they want to use their water for.
What agricultural is acceptable or important? Should green lawns and golf courses even exist? What about fountains and pools?

Now if you'll excuse me I'm going to go yell at clouds for the 300th time this year.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
they just need more DEI, that shiat solves everything.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aungen: Wine with preservatives is garbage.


Wine without preservatives is vinegar.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

And nothing of value was lost.

/the wine, not the water

/the wine, not the water


This guy gets it.  Give me a good ole '21 New Jersey Four Loko over that overly chemicalized Sonoma crap any day of the week.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: cryinoutloud: lifeslammer: Oh noes
Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?
1. Yeast
2.  Any kind of sugar
3.  Some kind of flavoring
You don't even want to know what a drunk can do with that.
You somehow overlooked the single primary ingredient in any wine.


Brawndo.  Clean water is for toilets.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is anyone working on a desalination solution?  I mean California has plenty of available water, it's just not fresh water.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: TwowheelinTim: cryinoutloud: lifeslammer: Oh noes
Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?
1. Yeast
2.  Any kind of sugar
3.  Some kind of flavoring
You don't even want to know what a drunk can do with that.
You somehow overlooked the single primary ingredient in any wine.

Brawndo.  Clean water is for toilets.


So now we're making toilet wine?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We really need to take climate change a lot more seriously.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I just hope California and all points west of the Rockies get a good solid rainy season. Because we can't keep pretending this stuff is normal.


State reservoir levels as of yesterday. Not included is Ruth Lake which is the north coast water supply that runs under local management was at 104%.yesterday, and probably about the only reservoir anything close to 50%. And yes, there are people that have been caught trying to haul water illegally south. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Is anyone working on a desalination solution?  I mean California has plenty of available water, it's just not fresh water.


San Diego is investing billions in a giant de-sal plant.   But I've not heard about anyone planning on one north of there.   The tree huggers in Northern California would flip their shiat at the idea of that much coastal development.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Weaver95: Our water supply issues are gonna keep getting worse. Republicans refuse to admit that climate change even exists, meanwhile rivers and wells are running dry.
Sure, agriculture is affected. And yeah, it's cute to laugh about wineries having problems.
But no water means no economy, and a lot more than just agriculture will be affected by severe drought.

Yeah? Well, why don't you just magic us up some new water, Mage.


Burn natural gas and condense the exhaust. Instant water.

If it doesn't have to literally be "new" water, then another option is to build a nuclear power plant near the ocean and use it to power desalination and pumping machinery to send water inland. This can be combined with electrical generation, thermochemical hydrogen production, lithium extraction, etc. to help reduce the use of fossil fuels elsewhere. If you choose a reactor design with a heavy-water moderator you can also reduce the net amount of nuclear waste by burning spent fuel from older reactors instead of mining new uranium.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So no mo wine?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: lifeslammer: Oh noes
Whatever shall we do about this luxary product?

1. Yeast
2.  Any kind of sugar
3.  Some kind of flavoring

You don't even want to know what a drunk can do with that.


flood222
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
White people problems... aka not really a problem
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Weaver95: I just hope California and all points west of the Rockies get a good solid rainy season. Because we can't keep pretending this stuff is normal.

State reservoir levels as of yesterday. Not included is Ruth Lake which is the north coast water supply that runs under local management was at 104%.yesterday, and probably about the only reservoir anything close to 50%. And yes, there are people that have been caught trying to haul water illegally south. [Fark user image image 424x750]


If you are caught illegally transporting H2O, do they water board you?
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aungen: Wine with preservatives is garbage.


Um, alcohol is a preservative, yeah?
 
thornhill
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is what you get with woke democrat policies that favor CRT over rain.

If Biden focused on what mattered, there would be rain everyday.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: TwowheelinTim: You somehow overlooked the single primary ingredient in any wine.
You can get fructose from corn in the Midwest where plenty of water falls from the sky.


In the olden days, it was known that your government ration could make wine.  You had to buy the yeast, but the government would give you a big bag of rice and some molasses or corn syrup.  Then you ate government cheese while you drank your government wine.  Then somebody got in a fight and I don't know what all.
Good times for sure.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Time to move everyone in California to Montana, plenty of water for the grapes then. Do I have to think of everything.
 
