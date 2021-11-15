 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Sign, sign, everywhere a sign   (wral.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2021 at 6:30 AM



Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
For a moment, I bet they felt like they signed their lives away buying that house.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are better signs...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does the sign say 11' 8" ?
 
Creoena
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As they surveyed the damage, Bray and Minnick noticed a traffic sign hanging from the second story of their home. It was only when they went back inside that they realized how close the sign came to injuring them as they slept.

Did it open up their eyes?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Any car caught trespassing, will be shot on sight."
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
