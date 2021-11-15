 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox Business)   Kool-Aid containing harmful substance distributed to population. This is not a repeat from 1978   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Retailing, Kool-Aid mix, Recall election, Materials science, Manufacturing, Kool-Aid, recalled batches of the Kool-Aid mix, Product  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2021 at 11:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dane Cook warned us.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it was pre-smashed through a wall?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody ever talks about how Kool-Aid contains the liquified organs of the Kool-Aid Man. You'd think there'd be more outrage and disgust.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the last gorram time, it was Flavor-Aid!
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Nobody ever talks about how Kool-Aid contains the liquified organs of the Kool-Aid Man. You'd think there'd be more outrage and disgust.


He has a constantly regenerating supply. How else do you think he's managed to stay alive all these decades?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flavor Aid unavailable for comment.

/Oh yeah...
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damned Thirsties
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: For the last gorram time, it was Flavor-Aid!


c.tenor.comView Full Size


The phrase isn't going to change.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: EdgeRunner: Nobody ever talks about how Kool-Aid contains the liquified organs of the Kool-Aid Man. You'd think there'd be more outrage and disgust.

He has a constantly regenerating supply. How else do you think he's managed to stay alive all these decades?


That doesn't make it okay! You don't even know which organ you're putting in your mouth!

/but he does, doesn't he? And he smiles all the time, and I don't trust it.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tropical punch flavor? Pffft! Amateurs! Black cherry is where it's at.
/OH YEAH!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know that I'd consider underwear in my crack a "harmful substance".

/anyone else remember that usage?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having this be a FOX link is ironic.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: DuneClimber: EdgeRunner: Nobody ever talks about how Kool-Aid contains the liquified organs of the Kool-Aid Man. You'd think there'd be more outrage and disgust.

He has a constantly regenerating supply. How else do you think he's managed to stay alive all these decades?

That doesn't make it okay! You don't even know which organ you're putting in your mouth!

/but he does, doesn't he? And he smiles all the time, and I don't trust it.


I think you're missing the larger point, EdgeRunner.  He puts that organ in millions of mouths every day.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kool-Aid containing harmful substance distributed to population. foxbusiness.com


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: I don't know that I'd consider underwear in my crack a "harmful substance".

/anyone else remember that usage?


Never do a drug named after a part of your own ass, ok!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: EdgeRunner: DuneClimber: EdgeRunner: Nobody ever talks about how Kool-Aid contains the liquified organs of the Kool-Aid Man. You'd think there'd be more outrage and disgust.

He has a constantly regenerating supply. How else do you think he's managed to stay alive all these decades?

That doesn't make it okay! You don't even know which organ you're putting in your mouth!

/but he does, doesn't he? And he smiles all the time, and I don't trust it.

I think you're missing the larger point, EdgeRunner.  He puts that organ in millions of mouths every day.


Children's mouths. His goal is children's mouths.

He is advertising's greatest monster.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnsoninca: Dane Cook warned us.


Dane Cook warned us sucks, has always sucked, and will always suck.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Having this be a FOX link is ironic.


Is it?
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: foo monkey: EdgeRunner: DuneClimber: EdgeRunner: Nobody ever talks about how Kool-Aid contains the liquified organs of the Kool-Aid Man. You'd think there'd be more outrage and disgust.

He has a constantly regenerating supply. How else do you think he's managed to stay alive all these decades?

That doesn't make it okay! You don't even know which organ you're putting in your mouth!

/but he does, doesn't he? And he smiles all the time, and I don't trust it.

I think you're missing the larger point, EdgeRunner.  He puts that organ in millions of mouths every day.

Children's mouths. His goal is children's mouths.

He is advertising's greatest monster.


and a pervert too

1985 Kool-Aid - For Hot Kids
Youtube CLNWGUYhjf4
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ehh, if you make it, the grit falls to the bottom of the container. It's the last cup that becomes a risk. Not as bad as having contaminated Jell-O shots.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.