(Twitter)   But that bridge over Deception Pass sounded so safe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the winds and weather there today WTF is a semi driver even thinking about driving over that?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: With the winds and weather there today WTF is a semi driver even thinking about driving over that?


That he needs to make his miles or they'll repossess his rig?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know the world will be fighting for energon cubes in the near future.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than meets the eye
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's 180 feet above the water.  The stupid stupid driver is probably still shiatting themselves.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Wanebo: With the winds and weather there today WTF is a semi driver even thinking about driving over that?

That he needs to make his miles or they'll repossess his rig?


Or it's too expensive to stay overnight out in the sound's islands and insurance will reimburse recovery and cargo salvage if'n it tips. Crossing that bridge in a 60 MPH wind driven rain in a minivan would be sketchy at best.

Owner/operators are making some premiums right now so repossession probably wasn't the concern. Making it while the getting is good was probably much higher on the list.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: That's 180 feet above the water.  The stupid stupid driver is probably still shiatting themselves.


word is that the driver is ok. Probably needs new britches but is ok.

Just driving that bridge gives me heartburn, I used to take that route a lot to get to the Port Townsend ferry.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Bootleg: Wanebo: With the winds and weather there today WTF is a semi driver even thinking about driving over that?

That he needs to make his miles or they'll repossess his rig?

Or it's too expensive to stay overnight out in the sound's islands and insurance will reimburse recovery and cargo salvage if'n it tips. Crossing that bridge in a 60 MPH wind driven rain in a minivan would be sketchy at best.

Owner/operators are making some premiums right now so repossession probably wasn't the concern. Making it while the getting is good was probably much higher on the list.


That rig looks like it's a sleeper cab.   So don't know what expenses the driver would have.   As for salvage, don't matter if you died from the big ass drop.

The driver is so lucky he/she didn't go over the edge.   That's a whole lot of stupid luck.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My friend from college was at the scene!
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is fake.
 
adamatari
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, we know the railing is well built now. With gusts of over 50 mph, the only thing the driver could have done was gone around or not driven. It sure looks like the wind just pushed it over flat.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Farkenhostile: That's 180 feet above the water.  The stupid stupid driver is probably still shiatting themselves.

word is that the driver is ok. Probably needs new britches but is ok.

Just driving that bridge gives me heartburn, I used to take that route a lot to get to the Port Townsend ferry.


The first time I ever got sea sick was a bad day like this on my dad's boat at Point No Point.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Plus side though it's conveniently oriented to inspect the drivetrain for the driver
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The wind was strong out of the south this morning and it looks like this guy was unprepared for the predicted shift to strong winds out of the west as a coldfront moved in to put a damper on some of the flooding going on all over the PNW this week.

/kinda bummed that snowsports during Thanksgiving week will require an extended trek
 
freakay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thank God we passed the infrastructure bill!
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is it with Washington state bridges?
Pioneer TV Ad 1994
Youtube K_Eib49uPyc
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wanebo: With the winds and weather there today WTF is a semi driver even thinking about driving over that?


Not familiar with the area?
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
BROWN PANTS DAY
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Code brown. Gonna need the hose.
 
