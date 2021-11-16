 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   Seeing as how absolutely nothing of consequence is going on otherwise today, let's talk about gardening in your weekly Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, November 16, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
So, I'm completely non-growing this week, except for the plants I brought in from outside and have under grow lights (herb garden, catnip and chives).  I cleaned out and sanitized all the aerogardens.  My Aerogarden Farm 24 is due early next week - but with supply barge deliveries being as they are right now, I'm not counting on it until December.

How is everyone doing, garden-wise?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So, I'm completely non-growing this week, except for the plants I brought in from outside and have under grow lights (herb garden, catnip and chives).  I cleaned out and sanitized all the aerogardens.  My Aerogarden Farm 24 is due early next week - but with supply barge deliveries being as they are right now, I'm not counting on it until December.

How is everyone doing, garden-wise?


All I got accomplished was raking some leaves into some garden beds.

I was sick all last week though. I need to get the dahlias out of the ground, and a whole bunch of other stuff.

I want to install some hardscape edging this spring in the front yard. And there's a lot of other things planned to make it easier for one person to maintain.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Dormancy is setting in for many of the outdoor plants

Fark user imageView Full Size


But the plants I brought in have been rather spritely

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I've got a few beets left in the ground. It snowed on them today.

I was waiting for my kids to help me pull them but it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
hey lois
Youtube RVx93tGdGug
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved all of my plants indoors a few weeks ago, just before the first frost. Just for fun I brought in a strawberry plant that didn't fruit all summer and now, it's fruiting. Go figure. I erred in attempting to grow pineapple plants. The error wasn't trying to grow them, the error was trying to grow too many. I have six huge plants indoors until spring that are occupying a lot of space. The leaves are always stabbing me as a walk by. I'm hoping that next summer I'll actuall get a fruit from one since they're about 2 years old now.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gardening in November?

Buy a bag of spring flowering bulbs.
Stick bulbs six to nines inches deep in the ground, pointy end up.
Wait five months until Spring for flowers.

Bulbs are for delayed gratification type personalities.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last Christmas I got a bonsai kit from my wife.  Those trees obviously died fairly quickly.  However, I do have a couple pines that sprouted up in pots, so I let them go. Also have a Crepe Myrtle that I got in the discount bin at Lowes that ended up making it.  What do I do with them in the winter?  Leave them in existing pots or increase the size?  Putting them into the ground really isn't an option.  I'm in zone 8b.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: Gardening in November?

Buy a bag of spring flowering bulbs.
Stick bulbs six to nines inches deep in the ground, pointy end up.
Wait five months until Spring for flowers.

Bulbs are for delayed gratification type personalities.


you left out the part where the squirrels dig them up.  (I speak from experience)
 
McFarkus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Gardening in November?

Buy a bag of spring flowering bulbs.
Stick bulbs six to nines inches deep in the ground, pointy end up.
Wait five months until Spring for flowers.

Bulbs are for delayed gratification type personalities.


'delayed gratification' x2 here
Where I work, they put quite a lot into landscaping, which means every late spring they dig up all the bulbs and plant something else in the bed, and of course in the fall they plant new bulbs. So when they are digging up the bulbs, right place at the right time = free bag-0-bulbs. So for me the anticipation starts almost a full year in advance
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I got the winter rye planted early enough to have a good start before the snow hit.  Time for hibernation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SoCal: it's cool weather veggie season....potatoes, lettuces, cabbages, broccoli, chards, celery, parsley, cilantro.   There are tomato seedlings coming up out of season just to express their opinion on global warmning.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

McFarkus: Erebus1954: Gardening in November?

Buy a bag of spring flowering bulbs.
Stick bulbs six to nines inches deep in the ground, pointy end up.
Wait five months until Spring for flowers.

Bulbs are for delayed gratification type personalities.

'delayed gratification' x2 here
Where I work, they put quite a lot into landscaping, which means every late spring they dig up all the bulbs and plant something else in the bed, and of course in the fall they plant new bulbs. So when they are digging up the bulbs, right place at the right time = free bag-0-bulbs. So for me the anticipation starts almost a full year in advance


Expensive and inefficient corporate gardening, but what a great deal for you!

Last week is when my gardening experience and my fiance's collided in what we both hope won't be too much of a disaster... I grew up defining garden beds by "grass gets pulled like the other weeds if it's in here" and filling in space between plants with other plants. He grew up, and worked many summers, defining garden beds by installing plastic or brick edging, putting down landscape fabric, and filling all the space between plants with mulch. That definitely looks neater and requires less frequent maintenance, so that's what we did for our new front yard bed. But we were building a front yard bed in the fall, so of course I wanted to plant a bunch of bulbs.
And I didn't realize what a problem this combination would be until I had the first bulb in the first hole and started wondering how vertical a tulip sprout generally is before it breaks ground. So... now we have ~40 tulip and hyacinth bulbs, under 40 X's cut in the landscape fabric and covered back over with mulch. We'll see what happens in spring.
On the bright side, the extra layers seem to have thwarted the squirrels who have no idea what they could be digging up.

Nothing else is growing. I started looking too late to find any garlic sets avilable locally, so that'll have to wait another year. My warm-climate plants are all on the enclosed porch with a heater set to turn on if the temperature gets below freezing. I've been tossing around the idea of moving them to the locker room at work, which has a huge row of glass block windows all along the east and south sides and where my coworker's patio citronella plants absolutely thrived one winter. Or actually two winters, right up until last spring when I crammed all the plants into my car on lockdown day so I could take care of them for god knew how long until we came back to work.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here in SE Ontario we are yet to have a big enough a frost to kill off horseradish for harvest. There are still greens and herbs in the garden. Last of leeks came in yesterday. Kale looks like will survive another while longer and spring cabbages are re-growing a 3rd head. The weather has been so atypical, we have had an extra 2 months of grow and harvests. Next frost will be the last of the greens I think finally.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I still have Swiss chardlings growing on my balcony in a little grow box. They look vibrant and cheery though they've grown verrrry slowly, and we'll have a warm spell now and then so I'm gonna leave them out there for awhile longer. And the parsley and rosemary as well until I figure out where to put the little humidifier I bought.

Birds have returned to my suet feeder, different ones this time. I saw a pair of nuthatches yesterday, and this morning a smaller woodpecker than my previous crew. I'd put safflower seeds out for cardinals if I could be sure I've arranged it well enough to prevent my downstairs neighbor from dealing with some of it as it drops.

If anyone has advice about my shrubs I'd appreciate it. In late summer I bought a little Japanese holly and a golden juniper and put them in the front corners of the balcony in good-sized square planters. They almost never get rain so I'm wondering how often I might need to offer them water during the cold season. The soil might not freeze; never can tell for sure these days.
 
