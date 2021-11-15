 Skip to content
(CNN)   Unfortunately, it looks like the Canadian Navy may get to play with their dinghy
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pretty much every highway out of the Greater Vancouver area are closed, other than heading south into the US.  It's nuts.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
carnifex2005
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Yup. Hwy #1 just north of Lytton is gone...

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only way out of Vancouver is via the US...

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ffffffffuuuuuuuuuu
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whole lot of weed shipments to the rest of Canada just got farked up.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

My shrooms!!!

*pouts*
 
aperson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It's ok.  I think Vancouver needs it more than anyone else right now.
 
woodjf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't worry until your balls get wet. Then worry.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

*spark*spark*spark*

Argh!  It's all wet!
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Maybe, but the roads in north Whatcom County are pretty boned right now, tons of closures. Those pictures out of BC look horrible, I've driven highway 1 many times, I hope they get it all put back together.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I saw some satellite/radar images on the weather website thingee.  Looked like one hell of a Pineapple Express.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

So's the Coquihalla.

abbynews.comView Full Size
 
