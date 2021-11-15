 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Good: Ohio AG is a filing lawsuit, and it isn't to overturn mask mandates; Great: against Facebook; Fark: for misleading investors   (cnbc.com) divider line
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uh, the enemy of my enemy is my...???
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The AG that filed this suit,is he running for governor? looks like a move to raise his own profile.  republicans don't do anything at all to help children.
 
thegourmez [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thegourmez: Good?


Stopped clock.......
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Money.

The ONLY thing that matters in modern day America.
 
