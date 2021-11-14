 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Usually when a train hits another vehicle the train wins. Since this is 2021, let's see what happens when the other vehicle is a barge   (thehawkeye.com) divider line
21
    More: Strange, Mississippi River, Caroline Davis, train cars, BNSF officials, Environmental Protection Agency, Burlington Northern SantaFe train, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, crew members  
•       •       •

648 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2021 at 9:20 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Uh... oops
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tell 'em Large Barge sent ya!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The two train cars that landed in the river spilled the coal they were carrying.
Manchin inconsolable
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed after striking the nose of a barge that had been parked along the shore of the Mississippi River and had turned sideways, bringing the nose of the vessel onto the main track, according to BNSF officials.

Didn't mean to barge in
 
Dodo David
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
By any chance, would "Ever Given" be the name of the barge?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"i am a train"
"i am a barge, your call"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Barge right in, why not?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
what does Algebrat know they're not telling?!

Fark user imageView Full Size

(FARK.com: (11914437) This involves sorcery. I am certain of it)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The two train cars that landed in the river spilled the coal they were carrying.
Manchin inconsolable


Now that's what I call 'rolling coal'.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never thought that I'd see a train lose in a collision on the tracks vs anything but another train.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Tell 'em Large Barge sent ya!


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Davis said crews were able to use boons to harness the diesel toward the shore and use a vacuum truck to suck the majority of the fuel from the water.

dufaq
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well I mean, its 2021. If you told me a train hit the ISS I'd be like, that tracks....
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nothing is real in 2021 unless we have video
 
NobleHam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You end up with dark, blurry photos.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everything arge is imposing.
Think about it.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: what does Algebrat know they're not telling?!

[Fark user image 640x543]
(FARK.com: (11914437) This involves sorcery. I am certain of it)


This really is the most cursed timeline.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Everything arge is imposing.
Think about it.


El DeBarge - Who's Johnny (High Quality)
Youtube yA9WhYnsD_4
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Train In Vain.mp4
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Never thought that I'd see a train lose in a collision on the tracks vs anything but another train.


How about a cow?

Or, in urban legends, a penny.
 
GrayGush
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The two train cars that landed in the river spilled the coal they were carrying.
Manchin inconsolable

Now

it's clean coal.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.