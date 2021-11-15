 Skip to content
 
(Gizmodo)   Me Too   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never been to a hot spring.  Lots of dripping and burning, I take it?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images.medicaldaily.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ahhhh... reminds me of the tractor story. Oh well
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least she didn't get from the toliet seat

Frank Zappa- Why Does It Hurt When I Pee?
Youtube fiu6DFXeF9A
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
👏👏👏
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Naido: Never been to a hot spring.  Lots of dripping and burning, I take it?


You could just ask your mom.
 
Azz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mirror of Venus? Firecrotch of Venus more like it
 
alienated
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One place in Idaho I really have wanted to get back to see is

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Lav​a​+Hot+Springs+Olympic+Swimming+Complex/​@42.6197536,-112.0267365,14z/data=!4m1​3!1m7!3m6!1s0x875571853b2187ab:0xb3eaf​2390954401d!2sLava+Hot+Springs,+ID+832​46!3b1!8m2!3d42.6193625!4d-112.0110712​!3m4!1s0x875571905e846187:0x2d41a74f16​d78b82!8m2!3d42.6212688!4d-112.0139886​

But its a lot different 40 something years later. There is another very very  small town in southern Wyoming that is not touristy at all ( well it wasnt 45 years ago anyhow ) that is along a higway that has a bunch of small mirror like lakes.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"..which can infect the eyes.."

An artists depiction of eye gonorrhea:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's why they call it Dripping Springs here in Texas.
 
alienated
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Holy crap they took out the high dives @ lava hot springs. That damn thing scared the crap out of me for a good 5 seconds. 10 Meter is now the high dive ? fark them. ( there were 2 that were higher up in 1978 or so ) . Its a deep pool.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is like that guy climing covid gave him an STD.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Ahhhh... reminds me of the tractor story. Oh well


In Russian Language School at the Presidio of Monterey we had to watch a Russian Film every couple of weeks during the Soviet era. Always the same plot: Boy meets girl, boy loses girl, then boy gets tractor.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't remember the city I was in at the time (Denver, maybe), but we went by a bar that was featuring the band "Gonorrhea Milkshake" as the headliner that night. Can you get it from a milkshake, from the yard?
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [images.medicaldaily.com image 432x350]


Imma stick to muh horse paste, thankee very mush
 
Azz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Holy Carp: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [images.medicaldaily.com image 432x350]

Imma stick to muh horse paste, thankee very mush


Gourmet smegma for me
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "..which can infect the eyes.."

An artists depiction of eye gonorrhea:
[Fark user image image 318x238]


1974: U-Tapao, Thailand. A Sailor assigned to a SeaBee unit on Diego Garcia Island on R&R caught both syph & clap from his "escort," then managed to get both in his eyes. Had to be Medevac'd to Japan. Funny: Chaplain's yeoman.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people caught polio from going in the hot springs after FDR.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Uhhhhhh....


Doctors say they've documented an unusual case of gonorrhea in an 11-year-girl from Austria, one with no evidence of sexual transmission.

Yeah, I'm out.  You guys have a good time with this one.
 
