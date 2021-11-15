 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Because it obviously failed them, Q-parents are now going after school mental health programs   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The last thing an intellectually/emotionally immature person wants to do is to confront the dark parts of their mind and personality.

Hello 30% of everybody.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bookmarking for when we reset the clock and get the standard "it's a psychological problem, not an assault rifle problem" spiel.  If you want big guns, fine, but if you don't want your kids shot in school, you need capable, well-funded professionals who can avoid letting it get that far.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: The last thing an intellectually/emotionally immature person wants to do is to confront the dark parts of their mind and personality.

Hello 30% of everybody.


Also why cynics/realists are so hated.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"If a dysfunctional family, repressed memories of abuse and emotional trauma was good enough for me, then its good enough for my kids!"
 
Monocultured
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lol. If your kid is struggling to get through algebra, they shouldn't be going to college.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Groups this year have voiced opposition to suicide prevention programs,

So they actively want kids to die? Got it.

Fark these Qcumbers long, hard, slowly and painfully.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well this is certainly on brand for them.  The logic seems to be "I'm a selfish gullible piece of trash, and it is my God given right to make sure my kid is too.  So fark you, and fark your kids."
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Some of these kids, they're just trying to get through the day, get through compacted math, get through algebra, go to cotillion on Sunday," Eddins said. "They are not thinking about these issues."

Oh yeah, because cotillion is so hot with the kids these days.  And to claim that these programs actually encourage suicide?  Jesus Tap-Dancing Christ.
 
