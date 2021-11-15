 Skip to content
(Maryland State Prosecutor)   Posting naked photos of your ex-girlfriend to revenge porn subreddits narrows down the suspect list pretty far, Mr. Mayor   (osp.maryland.gov) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously mods.. It's time for a Maryland tag.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
(WARNING:  This copy of the charging document has been redacted to exclude racial epithets, but does contain sexually explicit language.)

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not the sharpest crayon in the box there, Mr. Mayor.
/yeah yeah, some people just shouldn't.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Andrew Bradshaw, Mayor of Cambridge, Maryland has been charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn.

Mr. Bradshaw would face a maximum penalty of two years' incarceration and a $5,000 fine for each count.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III

/ Now, THATis a waspy name
/ I wonder if he wears tweed jackets and smells his own farts?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope
But, the mayor  does look like a guy who would do the charges


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait, this happens on reddit... not that I support this kind of thing... but, I have to see it to believe. You know, for a friend... anyhoooooo, any got a link? Totally for research purposes
 
Kuta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
According to the bio on his mayoral page, he interned for Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What the fark is that? Couldn't dare to click the link.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Revenge porn subreddits? What happened to Reddit's whole "I swear, we aren't just a haven for incels, QAnons and gore enthusiasts" thing?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: Revenge porn subreddits? What happened to Reddit's whole "I swear, we aren't just a haven for incels, QAnons and gore enthusiasts" thing?


Ha ha! It was a ruse!

/you beta cuck
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Umm, revenge porn never sounded like a good idea, at least to release. Keep it for your own spank bank, but there's always a short list, no matter how many of the seven dwarfs she was shagging.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I love revenge!

I love porn!

Together they're kinda gross.

Which I THOUGHT I liked too.

/gotta find more morally upstanding gross things
//for science.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Seriously mods.. It's time for a Maryland tag.


Cross-fitters, Vegans and people from Maryland.  They will inform you of that soon enough on their own.

/reformed Marylander
//has a MD crab sticker on fridge
///might be a Raven's fan
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: Revenge porn subreddits? What happened to Reddit's whole "I swear, we aren't just a haven for incels, QAnons and gore enthusiasts" thing?


They got over it?
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Umm, revenge porn never sounded like a good idea, at least to release. Keep it for your own spank bank, but there's always a short list, no matter how many of the seven dwarfs she was shagging.


Even that's pretty weird. "You broke up with me, but I'll show you...by furiously masturbating to pictures of you!" isn't necessarily owning the other person quite as hard as one might think.
 
Azz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A $250k fine seems too low for this impotent shiatweasel
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looks like a guy who married his high school sweetheart, was miserable (without release) until the youngest went to college, dumped his housewife wife without any skills or source of income, and wore through the screen on his phone swiping everything within 100 miles on Tinder.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there a link to said revenge porn? Need it for some research.
 
