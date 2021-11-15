 Skip to content
(MSNBC)   SMART: Getting vaccinated against COVID-19. SMARTER: Getting your booster shot. STUPID: Being an anti-vaxxer. FARKING INSANE: Getting vaccinated, and then suddenly wanting to get de-vaccinated, because reasons   (msnbc.com) divider line
    Vaccination, Vaccine, Dr. Angela Rasmussen, NBC News, adjunct professor, University of Saskatchewan, Covid-19 vaccines  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People have gone plaid with their insanity levels.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Its true, you can de-vaccinate from COVID-19 vaccine, but first you have to be fully vaccinated, including boosters as appropriate. At that point just get your yearly flu shot and never worry about those pesky 5G microchips again.

/shh...
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jumping head-first into a tree shredder will de-vaccinate you too..  Quickly.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These jackasses won't believe there trusted family Dr. but they will believe made up nonsense online!  Yikes they have less than the brains of Gnats.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the referenced NBC piece:

The ingredients in the bath are mostly not harmful, although the supposed benefits attached to them are entirely fictional. Baking soda and epsom salts, she falsely claims, will provide a "radiation detox" to remove radiation Madej falsely believes is activated by the vaccine.  Bentonite clay will add a "major pull of poison," she says, based on a mistaken idea in anti-vaccine communities that toxins can be removed from the body with certain therapies.

Well, that's dumb. How is all that stuff going to pull the toxins from your entire body in a few minutes? And through your skin? You expect that to work?

No, if you really want to purge toxins from your body, you need to purge the toxins from you body.

May I suggest:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly the best way to devaccinate yourself is to drain all the blood out of your body.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: From the referenced NBC piece:

The ingredients in the bath are mostly not harmful, although the supposed benefits attached to them are entirely fictional. Baking soda and epsom salts, she falsely claims, will provide a "radiation detox" to remove radiation Madej falsely believes is activated by the vaccine.  Bentonite clay will add a "major pull of poison," she says, based on a mistaken idea in anti-vaccine communities that toxins can be removed from the body with certain therapies.

Well, that's dumb. How is all that stuff going to pull the toxins from your entire body in a few minutes? And through your skin? You expect that to work?

No, if you really want to purge toxins from your body, you need to purge the toxins from you body.

May I suggest:

[Fark user image image 400x450]
[Fark user image image 225x225]
[Fark user image image 386x276]


noveltystreet.comView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope to hell this works. I'd love to untake the mushrooms I did in October 1977.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I hope to hell this works. I'd love to untake the mushrooms I did in October 1977.


(Spoiler: It is still 1977 and you've been on a really bad trip this whole time.)
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

growinthings: These jackasses won't believe there trusted family Dr. but they will believe made up nonsense online!  Yikes they have less than the brains of Gnats.


I have a crackpot theory that the reason for these conspiracies is largely due to a doctor shortage.  If we got the ratio of doctors:non-doctors down so there are more per extended family, it would be way harder for someone to assume malicious intent from someone who's basically "part of the family." Back of napkin, we're at 1 doc/300 people (if there are 1m doc and 300m people), which means with an extended family average of 10, only 1 in 30 families actually have a doctor in the family. That's very low, as humans are used to "knowing" villages/personal trust webs of about 200.

So if we want things to get better, the ratio should probably be more like 1 in 20 families.  Assuming linear regression (which is probably flawed; my guess is it's geometric), that would be expected to cut the number of anti-vaxxers from like 50M to 33M or less, which would get us to herd immunity way faster and more reliably in the future.

So basically just double the number of doctors and we'd probably be golden. Shouldn't be too difficult as the number is artificially kept low to begin with.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Herb Utsmelz: I hope to hell this works. I'd love to untake the mushrooms I did in October 1977.

(Spoiler: It is still 1977 and you've been on a really bad trip this whole time.)


Then where's that 1974 Mercury I gave to your mom?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Martian_Astronomer: Herb Utsmelz: I hope to hell this works. I'd love to untake the mushrooms I did in October 1977.

(Spoiler: It is still 1977 and you've been on a really bad trip this whole time.)

Then where's that 1974 Mercury I gave to your mom?


Just because I'm a figment of your imagination doesn't mean I know what you did with your stuff, sorry.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Martian_Astronomer:

Just because I'm a figment of your imagination doesn't mean I know what you did with your stuff, sorry.

They told me you'd say that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hello. If you wish to be de-vaxxed, send me a $1,000 check.

/ no procedure can de-vax anyone, these people are real dumb
 
Toxophil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Jumping head-first into a tree shredder will de-vaccinate you too..  Quickly.


They don't deserve any favors. Tell them feet first will own the libs.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I had no morals whatsoever, I'd charge people $10k to use an MRI to "remove" the magnetic 5G particles.

Farking morals.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fine, I'd like to have my baptismal rescinded.
 
trasnform
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dr Seuss' The Sneetches Full Version YouTube
Youtube PdLPe7XjdKc
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Martian_Astronomer:

Just because I'm a figment of your imagination doesn't mean I know what you did with your stuff, sorry.

They told me you'd say that.


We all have our own Tyler Durden to deal with. For some, the inability to read is their Tyler Durden.

/ For us, Tyler Durden is a dissociative piece of our psyche that wants nothing but destruction and chaos.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: From the referenced NBC piece:

The ingredients in the bath are mostly not harmful, although the supposed benefits attached to them are entirely fictional. Baking soda and epsom salts, she falsely claims, will provide a "radiation detox" to remove radiation Madej falsely believes is activated by the vaccine.  Bentonite clay will add a "major pull of poison," she says, based on a mistaken idea in anti-vaccine communities that toxins can be removed from the body with certain therapies.


Dunno about all that, but bentonite clay is a great way to fark up your drains
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It works!  Really!
So go get your shot and then detox.
Do it today, detox tomorrow


/just need those grifters pastors to shout out on Sunday Sunday Sunday
 
Chevello
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
De-vaccinate? Sure! I got you covered right here with this homeopathic supplement*. Only $686.49 each for a treatment series. You take one in the morning and one at night for a week and all that pesky vaccine is GONE!

Oh, they LOOK like Tylenol, but that's just because we had to get them out in a hurry and had them made at the same factory.

*This claim has not been medically proven or tested, and may not do anything but fix your headache and/or general aches and pains
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I heard Invermectin has a 100% success rate at unvaccinating people.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So a bunch of anti-science morons want to literally want to change their own genetic code... how, exactly?
 
Chevello
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder how long you could get away with selling those sticky foot detoxifying things as devaccinators before Amazon pulled your store
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
While you're purging the vaccine, why not get your foreskin (substitute) reattached during the same recovery time.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Fine, I'd like to have my baptismal rescinded.


I was going to recommend a foreskin restoration bath while you were at it and clicked on your profile.

So I guess that's off the table unless you just want one for some damn reason.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
iheartscotch:

We all have our own Tyler Durden to deal with. For some, the inability to read is their Tyler Durden.

/ For us, Tyler Durden is a dissociative piece of our psyche that wants nothing but destruction and chaos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A liter of hydrochloric acid administered via enema should do it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Weatherkiss: Fine, I'd like to have my baptismal rescinded.

I was going to recommend a foreskin restoration bath while you were at it and clicked on your profile.

So I guess that's off the table unless you just want one for some damn reason.


Yeah, yeah. I've heard "just the tip" before.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hello. If you wish to be de-vaxxed, send me a $1,000 check.

/ no procedure can de-vax anyone, these people are real dumb


Radiation exposure, destroying your bone marrow.
Pretty sure your immune system is toast after that.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Boosters are for the feeble masses
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone else read Benen as Bannon and get real confused for a second?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Hello. If you wish to be de-vaxxed, send me a $1,000 check.

/ no procedure can de-vax anyone, these people are real dumb


I think a bone marrow transplant would do the trick. Although maybe the donor would need to be unvaccinated.

But none of is really about being de-vaxed. It's about passing some sort of purity test to be a real Republican.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The only answer is to eat a bunch of magnets, wait for them to stick to the chip, and just poop it out
 
thehellisthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Herb Utsmelz: I hope to hell this works. I'd love to untake the mushrooms I did in October 1977.

(Spoiler: It is still 1977 and you've been on a really bad trip this whole time.)


Well, it was, or will be, at least.  1986 happens sometime in 1978, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just tell them the booster is a cure for the vaccine.
 
Iczer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd make a crack about how you can remove a vaccine from your system by shoving yourself into a microwave or something, but christ knows there'd be people out there stupid enough to actually try it.

Back in the past? Mmmmmmaybe. Now? Oh fark I know for a fact there are.
 
