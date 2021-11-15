 Skip to content
(CTV News)   So that rain that many were hoping and praying for this summer in BC? Turns out the shipping was delayed and it has arrived all at once
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 100 people caught between two mudslides on the No 7 Highway about 50 miles east of Vancouver.

They're evacuating them by helicopter.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rusty Shackleford: About 100 people caught between two mudslides on the No 7 Highway about 50 miles east of Vancouver.

They're evacuating them by helicopter.


I haven't checked lately but at one point every highway east of Vancouver was closed in at least one location.

https://www.kelownanow.com/watercoole​r​/news/news/Provincial/Vancouver_is_now​_completely_cut_off_to_the_rest_of_Can​ada_by_road/
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta keep the yearly rainfall average up or it affects the Equalization Payments.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just drove through that area mid Sept, Kamloops to Hope. Gorgeous area...well it was.

Stay safe B.C. farkers!
 
reveal101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Between the fires and now the mudslides I'm seriously rethinking buying a home in this province.

I love it out here in the sticks of the interior (besides the hillbillies), but this summer was really terrifying. We had a bug out bag ready and it was so dry, I was worried glass bottles in the bush might start a fire. If I do buy anything it'll have to have a huge firebreak so I can sleep at night.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was supposed to drive out to one of my company's remote mountain lodges north of Revelstoke this morning.  Of course the rain turned to many feet of snow, and at least 2 highways were closed between here and there.  Looks like the training sessions have been moved/cancelled, so it saves me a long drive.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now I feel bad just hoping the power stays on in Seattle.

Hope everyone's safe.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tonight, on a very special episode of "Highway Thru Hell"
 
lurkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mean old levee taught me to weep and moan
It's got what it takes to make a Tim Hortons man leave his home
 
dywed88
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jesus, I am glad I am not up in that area. Set national temperature records, got torched by forest fires, and is now flooded.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
North of Whistler, no major flooding where I am yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Coquihalla is closed gone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

reveal101: Between the fires and now the mudslides I'm seriously rethinking buying a home in this province.

I love it out here in the sticks of the interior (besides the hillbillies), but this summer was really terrifying. We had a bug out bag ready and it was so dry, I was worried glass bottles in the bush might start a fire. If I do buy anything it'll have to have a huge firebreak so I can sleep at night.


Build it yourself, ICF walls and steel roof with a steep enough pitch to shed snow. Use brick facade if you don't like the utilitarian look. If you really want to go overkill you can do the underlayment for the roof with concrete fiber board instead of OSB/plywood.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: reveal101: Between the fires and now the mudslides I'm seriously rethinking buying a home in this province.

I love it out here in the sticks of the interior (besides the hillbillies), but this summer was really terrifying. We had a bug out bag ready and it was so dry, I was worried glass bottles in the bush might start a fire. If I do buy anything it'll have to have a huge firebreak so I can sleep at night.

Build it yourself, ICF walls and steel roof with a steep enough pitch to shed snow. Use brick facade if you don't like the utilitarian look. If you really want to go overkill you can do the underlayment for the roof with concrete fiber board instead of OSB/plywood.


Or just go to the lower mainland.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, and they make concrete fiber board siding that looks like shake siding, another option you can use with/instead of brick facade.
 
