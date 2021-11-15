 Skip to content
(WWL.com)   Oh, deer: Deer runs loose through Louisiana hospital (with picture of tackled deer)
    More: Amusing, Baton Rouge, Deer, reporter Lester Duhe, Lady of the Lake Hospital, OL spokesperson aid, deer  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
John Mulaney unavailable for comment
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AS ONE DOES.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. Could be a moose. Or a bear.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
viralviralvideos.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website tried to give me a virus.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reportedly?

Did it happen or not?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That website tried to give me a virus.


Lyme disease?

/yes I know that's bacterial
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deer trifecta)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would post the pic of the 9 point my son got last week but I've made enough trouble for myself lately.
Should be ready to eat this week.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that explains why COVID-19 is running rampant in the deer population.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Walker: That website tried to give me a virus.

Lyme disease?

/yes I know that's bacterial


This was the message I got.
The connection was aborted.
Good thing I don't live in Texas.
I'd have bounty hunters after me right now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! You just tackled my Deer Mother!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dr. Octagon - General Hospital
Youtube yzmzlBoUfV0
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe it has covid and is looking for treatment.

Something wrong with. That is not normal deer behaviour.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That heavy guy holding down the haunches of the deer seems just a little too into whatever role he's playing here
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Many LA citizens would like to get in a hospital.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now we know why they keep contracting Covid.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, the deer had the ball.
 
lilbordr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: [YouTube video: Dr. Octagon - General Hospital]


Not every day I see a Kool Keith reference on Fark
/Armed with seven rounds of space doo-doo pistols
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can someone put that footage to yakety  sax? Because that's what happened in my head watching that.
 
