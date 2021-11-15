 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Aurora, Colorado probably doesn't even have a clock to reset   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
46
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About the only upside is that each of these shooters seems to be a progressively worse shot....
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'No way to prevent this' says only nation where this regularly occurs.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun violence: An American epidemic?

Oh gosh I wonder.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are the guns okay?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's obviously too soon to bring up the discussion of gun control.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Austria has the zither and dulcimer.

France, the violin and harpsichord.

Italy, the accordion.

The USA has the AR-15.
These school shooters are our Mozart's and Paganini's.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's not like the other shooting there. Don't count drug related crime the same as mass murdering insane people
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
After the Aurora theater shooting, I posted a conspiracy theory "Aurora never happened". Quick summary, sealed room "massacres" were being crafted by stage artists whatever overlords were cool at the time. Then we had a few more incidents that eventually had Alex Jones getting sued for running that idea. Not claiming responsibility, just that the seed of an idea can sprout the same plant in a thousand minds full of shiat.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


Gosh, I'm just SO farking glad our nation floats on a vast sea of firepower that any random asshole can have every bit as much of as they want. What a wonderful idea with no possible negative consequences for society whatsoever.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I had a kid and lived in Aurora I would no longer live in Aurora.
 
anfrind
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is what the NRA wanted.
 
palelizard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look, it's okay, at least they won't be getting abortions.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The second amendment is a curse on this nation.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know it's a convenient headline, but seriously, there are multiple mass shootings a day in the US.

"The clock" only resets whenever the news media decide which ones make the national news.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They don't come when you call
They don't chase girls at all
Dead students aren't much fun...
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Are the guns okay?


They're uncertain whether guns were involved. Let's check the playground trebuchets.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nothing good happens in Aurora.

Nothing.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: About the only upside is that each of these shooters seems to be a progressively worse shot....


that and we seem to be less and less interested in these so many these emo nutjobs will finally realize you won't be noticed or famous after shooting people, so they'll just give up on their farking crusades.

// yeah right, wishful thinking.
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The second amendment is a blood-soaked rag of nonsense written by white supremacist rich f*cks.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

anfrind: This is what the NRA wanted.


This is what the Democrats will wish they had when the Republicoonts succeed in their next coup.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We need to make Aurora a model city for being a walled in city of the future.  Wall in the city, and have the military clear the city after the wall is complete and find all the weapons, destroying them.  Put up thousand or millions of cameras and microphones, with raprid response drones to identify any possible gunshot inside the city.  Make it so anything coming into the city is throughly searched.  Have the government buy any homes of a maga that doesn't want to live in the city under the new rules, and sell the home to somebody that wants to be safe from maga.  Have the death penalty for all possesion of guns inside the city.

Then, when the shooting rate drops, mandate all cities become safe zones, and let the maga live in the badlands or outlands.  Let them be wild and free, killing each other for the goo in their skulls.

Problem solved.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: That's not like the other shooting there. Don't count drug related crime the same as mass murdering insane people


I think we should mass murder insane people
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You'll note that these things never happen at a water park.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrparks: You'll note that these things never happen at a water park.


Don't give them any ideas.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chitownmike: justanotherfarkinfarker: That's not like the other shooting there. Don't count drug related crime the same as mass murdering insane people

I think we should mass murder insane people


Because that always ends well. Don't worry, you'll get your chance at CW II. Or not, if you aren't armed like a well-supplied high tech airforce with drones.
 
jesdynf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: The second amendment is a blood-soaked rag of nonsense written by white supremacist rich f*cks.


Few clicks south of here the thread about Beto running for governor in Texas had gunists swanning about, taking big greasy shiats on the idea that a candidate's allowed to be tired of assault weapons.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone on fark coined "fast paced urban environment" to describe aurora.   It has produced many a chuckle when used IRL.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chitownmike: justanotherfarkinfarker: That's not like the other shooting there. Don't count drug related crime the same as mass murdering insane people

I think we should mass murder insane people


Murder is wrong.  Euthanize, painlessly, for their and our own safety.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

robodog: If I had a kid and lived in Aurora I would no longer live in Aurora.


But you'd leave your kid there? That seems irresponsible
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i'll bet that horse-faced former qb did it
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: The second amendment is a blood-soaked rag of nonsense written by white supremacist rich f*cks.


The IRA and more than a few 18th Century Scots would have a word. Also a few hundred thousand dead Poles, 4 million Jews, a lot of Ethiopians, Sudanese, et cetera. Guns aren't the problem they're the symptom.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: chitownmike: justanotherfarkinfarker: That's not like the other shooting there. Don't count drug related crime the same as mass murdering insane people

I think we should mass murder insane people

Murder is wrong.  Euthanize, painlessly, for their and our own safety.


Wow, I think we have officially found Xi Jinping's user name.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now now, Aurora has some nice parts in the extreme southern part, as long as you're OK with a one hour drive to get downtown and being represented by Ken Buck in congress.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: chitownmike: justanotherfarkinfarker: That's not like the other shooting there. Don't count drug related crime the same as mass murdering insane people

I think we should mass murder insane people

Because that always ends well. Don't worry, you'll get your chance at CW II. Or not, if you aren't armed like a well-supplied high tech airforce with drones.


Ease up, I was making a comment about his lack of a coma
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: bluejeansonfire: The second amendment is a blood-soaked rag of nonsense written by white supremacist rich f*cks.

The IRA and more than a few 18th Century Scots would have a word. Also a few hundred thousand dead Poles, 4 million Jews, a lot of Ethiopians, Sudanese, et cetera. Guns aren't the problem they're the symptom.


"Guns aren't the problem!" says resident of only nation on earth that suffers mass casualty shootings so regularly that it's barely even news anymore...
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WAYNE'S WORLD, WAYNE'S WORLD, PARTY T....

/whoops, wrong Aurora
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They probably had skateboards.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is America's clock
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The only reason why this made national news at all is because it's Aurora, otherwise it would just be front page news in the local newspaper and local news station for that night.

If this were to happen in let's say Germany or Great Britain, it would be international news.
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: bluejeansonfire: The second amendment is a blood-soaked rag of nonsense written by white supremacist rich f*cks.

The IRA and more than a few 18th Century Scots would have a word. Also a few hundred thousand dead Poles, 4 million Jews, a lot of Ethiopians, Sudanese, et cetera. Guns aren't the problem they're the symptom.


Guns are the problem; they make killing easy. If you think a mass murderer will be just as deadly armed with a baseball bat then why don't you save our government billions of dollars and, instead of guns, arm our military with hammers and baseball bats?

My right to bear arms is infringed when I try to buy surface to air misses and nuclear bombs. Why aren't those allowed?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hoffman Heights shopping center is just south of there.  The streets are alphabetical West to East.  I lived on Clinton Street to the West near the old Lowry AFB for several years.  The area is not very nice and becomes rather more hellish as the trees go bare this time of year.  Colfax runs just few blocks north of there, too, stretches of which are different that some of the wicked stretches of the same avenue in Denver that you may know, seemingly bleeding out for years, so bleak.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least they were immediately adjacent to the Anschutz campus
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: About the only upside is that each of these shooters seems to be a progressively worse shot....


Too stoned to aim
 
0z79
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: justanotherfarkinfarker: That's not like the other shooting there. Don't count drug related crime the same as mass murdering insane people

I think we should mass murder insane people


Dude, you just Godwin'd yourself.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
2 blocks from my house- didn't even hear sirens.  Or I'm just used to hearing them
:(
 
