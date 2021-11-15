 Skip to content
 
(Boca News Now)   Man tries to ride bike under parking arm gate at resort, manages to get hit when it closes. Does he A: Ride away unscathed? B: Go to a hospital for treatment? or C: Sue the resort because 'No one had told him not to do it'?   (bocanewsnow.com) divider line
    Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton, Florida  
posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2021 at 8:28 PM



CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Mr. Whipple, according to the suit, suffered bodily injury and pain and suffering."

Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't squeeze the Charmin. Oh, and don't ride under the gate either.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is his name Max?

Max Headroom?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wants to ride his bicycle, he wants to ride his bike. He wants to ride his bicycle, he wants to ride it where he likes.

/Fat bottom plaintiff, you make the rockin' justice system go 'round!
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C and he should win only because that is the excuse cops use to get Qualified Immunity.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst limbo contest ever
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reached 8 words into the headline and said "he's gonna sue 'em"
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attorney Robert A. Selig...

This lawyer is just as big of a piece of crap.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indication number 123,986 that there are too many lawyers in the USA
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shake that tree
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Reached 8 words into the headline and said "he's gonna sue 'em"


Yup. Same.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I personally choose to just put my head in the microwave and give myself a tan.
 
Luse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seeing his entitlement in the article I'm sure he would have absolutely listened to the kind stranger's advice and not told him to fark off. Having said that, wouldn't be surprised if others saw and fully realized it was only a matter of time, but didn't say anything because they really wanted to see him brain himself.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheReject: I personally choose to just put my head in the microwave and give myself a tan.


And charging your 5G at the same time!
/What a great time to be alive.
 
Luse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lived near multiple warehouses when I was a kid, lots of big lots with semi-trailers and other fun "obstacles" to ride our bikes around. We had a game of riding under them, by standing on the back pegs with our ass an inch or so above the tire. On one particular pass I didn't notice a slight bump under the trailer. It popped me up just enough to get a couple inches of skin removed from the top of my skull. Nobody told me not to do it. Where's my money?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: Indication number 123,986 that there are too many lawyers in the USA


Or, indication number 123,986 that the USA legal system is so screwed up that we need so many lawyers to even get any justice.

/ oblig. "Why not both?"
 
chewd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I prefer to do things people tell me not to do, like jumping off of a bridge.  That shiat was fun.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Farkwits like this are why certain fast food places won't let me go through the drive-through on my bike.

My fat ass biked here. If anyone has earned the right to have junk food handed to them through a window, it's me.

/end rant
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: [Fark user image image 850x587]


Is this something can happen with the Rail Road ones too?
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, 20 minutes into the future...

tvworthwatching.com
 
bababa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The arm was up. That is when you are supposed to cross. While he was crossing, the arm descended and hit him. Of course he should sue. He didn't try to limbo under a lowered arm.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: Meanwhile, 20 minutes into the future...

[tvworthwatching.com image 300x100]


darn, i almost made it in time to post that.  almost *sniffle*
 
Dodo David
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bababa: The arm was up. That is when you are supposed to cross. While he was crossing, the arm descended and hit him. Of course he should sue. He didn't try to limbo under a lowered arm.


A bicyclist isn't supposed to ride through such a gate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can do it on a horse
Epic horse slide under truck
Youtube JUi_gGZY2m0
 
