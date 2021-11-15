 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   Mah Freedumbs meets The Aristocrats   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, Criminal law, Domestic violence, 44-year-old Minneapolis man, Hennepin County, Minnesota, free country, Violence, Minneapolis, charges state  
•       •       •

1473 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2021 at 4:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'merica! I do want I want! Whatever!

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never been THAT free!
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man Threatens TSA Agent's Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Masturbates

What's his front-page-only fark right-winger handle?
 
BeotchPudding [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF?!?

FTA: "Surveillance video footage showed Towers punching and headbutting TV screens at the airport, taking his clothes off and masturbating. This happened about an hour before the incident at the checkpoint.

So you can go to an airport, smash TV's and jerk off and you will not be bothered by the Police?
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He definitely did not abide.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: WTF?!?

FTA: "Surveillance video footage showed Towers punching and headbutting TV screens at the airport, taking his clothes off and masturbating. This happened about an hour before the incident at the checkpoint.

So you can go to an airport, smash TV's and jerk off and you will not be bothered by the Police?


The only reason that he was detained was because he was trying to get 15 ounces of liquids through the checkpoint.  If not for that, he would still be masturbating and headbutting TVs.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Man Threatens TSA Agent's Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Masturbates

What's his front-page-only fark right-winger handle?


Look, I'll have you know that I absolutely have no idea what a 'stanchion' is, okay?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do Not image search this guy's name with safe search off.  You've been warned.
 
Meatsim1 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
but fark the TSA though
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: WTF?!?

FTA: "Surveillance video footage showed Towers punching and headbutting TV screens at the airport, taking his clothes off and masturbating. This happened about an hour before the incident at the checkpoint.

So you can go to an airport, smash TV's and jerk off and you will not be bothered by the Police?


Dude, that isn't even an odd Friday night at an airport.  As long as you aren't riding the baggage claim while jerking off a cocker spaniel, ain't nobody gonna give a shiat.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Do Not image search this guy's name with safe search off.  You've been warned.


Different fella.

Airport wanker

Fark user imageView Full Size


Porn guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why are people who respond this badly to anxiety even BUYING airline tickets?!

If you know you're gonna show your ass -- just DRIVE where you are going!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
kaaltv.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


ROCHESTER MAN FOUND INCOMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of a hammer attack has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

JFC
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sooo... what's his Fark handle?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [kaaltv.com image 800x450]
[Fark user image image 259x194][Fark user image image 300x168]
[Fark user image image 274x155]

ROCHESTER MAN FOUND INCOMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of a hammer attack has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

JFC


It's the wish.com version of Matt Damon.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holy smokes, that's a rough 44.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So which office is he running for?  We already know which ticket.
 
LamOtter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My favorite GTA mission of all time.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Look, I'll have you know that I absolutely have no idea what a 'stanchion' is, okay?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This guy is livin' the dream!
 
neongoats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Holy smokes, that's a rough 44.


They call that a young looking 44 in most of rural 'murca.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [kaaltv.com image 800x450]
[Fark user image image 259x194][Fark user image image 300x168]
[Fark user image image 274x155]

ROCHESTER MAN FOUND INCOMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of a hammer attack has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

JFC


looks like he's lost some weight....so, that's good...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am curious about the masturbates part, was he fully erect?  Or just wank motioning?  Did he complete himself?  Cause if you can fight the TSA, strip and get fully erect, that is impressive.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This guy is a real winner.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He went full aristocrat.
Never go full aristocrat.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: FarkingSmurf: Do Not image search this guy's name with safe search off.  You've been warned.

Different fella.

Airport wanker

[Fark user image 800x450]

Porn guy

[Fark user image 230x300]


Those two photos are the exact same guy 20 or more years apart, I am certain of it
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did he shove a dildo up his ass while he jacked it?
Because that's how you really stick it to the man.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I am curious about the masturbates part, was he fully erect?  Or just wank motioning?  Did he complete himself?  Cause if you can fight the TSA, strip and get fully erect, that is impressive.


or angry confrontation in public is what it takes now. Needs help, hope he gets some. Giggity.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.