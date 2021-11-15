 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Q-cult congregation down in Dallas that thinks JFK jr (WHO IS DEAD) is gonna come back is STILL THERE   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Village of Dallas has a bumper crop of new idiots this season.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sunny November day...They forgot the umbrellas.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just stay there; stay in Dallas. No matter where you're from, staying in Dallas will make both places smarter.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something something repeating and expecting different outcome something something....
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aren't they ALL supposed to be there?  I seem to remember that as some sort of motto these morons had.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At 12:31PM on November 22, 1963, JFK still had more brains than all of these morons combined.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Folie à deux. I'm glad I live in a city because I wonder if there are areas where the whole community thinks that way. Or at least so many of the residents believe in the RW conspiracy theories that if you don't, you keep to yourself. It amazes me that apparently millions of Americans believe in some sort of weird, nutjob theory instead of the truth. I guess reality is boring for some people.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They all need mental health help, they are becoming more crazy and unhinged every day.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isvit wrong to hope for a major blizzard to hit there?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We discuss moving to get away from them, more and more these days.  I just hope something takes them out, COVID, Rapture, giant meteor, super valcano, Sharknado, anything.  This country needs relief, and soon.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between 1914 and 1919, the group that would become known as the Jehovah's Witnesses was having a rough time. Several predicted apocalypses had not occurred, their founder died, and a major schism occurred over who would succeed him resulted in a purge of members not loyal to the new leader. During this period, subscriptions to The Watchtower, (their official publication, and the main way they counted membership) dropped from 45,000 to fewer than 3,000. The group was clearly on the ropes.

But despite clear failed prophecy and organizational farkery, they survived, grew, and eventually thrived. Today the group claims 8,000,000 members despite additional fail prophecies and widespread sex abuse.

You get where I'm going with this: All that is necessary for a religion to survive is for the dumbest 6.66% to hang on and keep believing, and maybe with a little luck and a lot of effort, their religion can even catch on.

And don't be too hard on the QAnoners for thinking JFK is going to show up; after all, the current biggest religion on the planet was also founded by the remnant of the original members who decided that their leader wasn't actually dead.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I live near Dallas, and it's actually mostly just another metropolitan area. Lean's a tad left (though not as left as a Northeastern city or Cali) and generally isn't all that jarring to exist in. The punisher and "Blue Lives Matter" folks run on the suburban outskirts, and line the man-made lakes with their jet-skis, big trucks, and small genitalia. So I feel pretty insulated, and my university job further insulates me from these ideologies (if that's even something that can be said about the idiocy that is the belief in this claptrap).

But, I've considered moving, too. But I'm thinking somewhere quite more far afield...Denmark or Germany or the UK. The US is not looking promising lately.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: And don't be too hard on the QAnoners for thinking JFK is going to show up; after all, the current biggest religion on the planet was also founded by the remnant of the original members who decided that their leader wasn't actually dead.


Buddha lives?
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You'd think these morons would get tired of their leader always being wrong.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yknow back in the old days, when a group of people started acting all 'culty' like this we made them get on a boat and form their own colony. Any chance of that here?
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In the end, nothing happened - but Protzman did give out free T-shirts

Totally worth it, then.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Religion is a strange thing
 
groppet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What is it with JFK jr and ? I just don't get it are the lizard people that control Q just throwing anything at the wall to see what sticks? It isn't like jr did a whole lot with his life before he died, seems like he started a project, got bored with it and moved on to something else. Stuff a bored rich kid would do.
 
anfrind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In other news, JFK Jr. is still dead.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can't the Feds charge him with interstate fraud or something? Clearly this was a scam.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I lnow they are all mentally ill, but they are still, underneath it all, assholes.

So i am enjoying their suffering

Very much so
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I refer to Dallas as "East Abilene".

That town is a dusty, boring, hellhole.

In other news, three weeks from today Jimmy Carters cat, Sprinkles, who died in 1978, will re-animate and perform the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard on the banjo.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If someone literally came back from the dead, I don't think people would think "Let's keep our current system of government and elect that guy VP".
 
Elzar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert: JFK Jr was a democrat who was never going to be running on a Trump MAGA ticket no matter how many parallel universes one were to traverse.

/ Obviously Obama's multiverse machine strikes again...
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

They need to go through cult deprogramming.

/and they'll need to be mandated into such, soooo nothing gonna happen
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They ate broke and can't get home.

They need a Sarah McLoughlin commercial
 
Tall_Wookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I found myself driving by there on Saturday to bypass traffic. It was crazy how many people were there.

But every time I cross over the X on the ground there I wonder how many dads in cars are yelling "BAM" when they go over it?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And they completely missed Elvis, who was having lunch. just down the road at the Waffle House.

Morans.
 
Wynn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope they brought enough Kool-Aid for everybody.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok, someone go out there in a scuba outfit or a shark costume and troll these clowns.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Y'all spend entirely too much time discussing what lunatics are up to.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Of all the dead people throughout history, how did they land on JFK, Jr. for this lunacy? It's so weird.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lol, the folks that worship TFG**? Highly unlikely.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

And you spend all your time on here breathlessly defending Trump and his cultists...

So who is spending their time unwisely?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sometimes, stupidity is painful. But not nearly often enough.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I would love to ignore them, but they vote.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Most of them are just mentally-lazy, impressionable dolts whose mental health/stability has suffered from ~being~ in a cult. These are people who were perfectly capable of knowing better than to join a cult if they'd just used their brains, but they're slovenly when it comes to thinking.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because apart from the whole 'dead' thing, if you were gonna come back to life you'd obviously do it in the exact place where your father was violently murdered. Yeeeahhh...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Because Killary tried to have him killed because he was gonna run for the Senate seat she won, but he survived and is coming back to get revenge on her and all the Democrats. Follow the clues Kevin!
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What disappoints me is that there was not a single improv group in the area willing to dress up, get in a limo, and prank these idiots on live tv.

You know, show up looking like JFK Jr... Who then proceeds to announce the election was NOT stolen and that Donald Trump has been possesed by the king of pedophilic demons. That kind of shiat. The world would have a hearty laugh, and half these idiots would believe Trump is now enemy #1.

Jimmy Kimmel?
Just for Laughs?

Surely some prankster out there could have made a clever gag out of this...
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I've got more than a few local enclaves where they never took down the Trump 2020 flags, and the black "American" flags are becoming more frequent by the day
 
rpm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

meehaw: But, I've considered moving, too. But I'm thinking somewhere quite more far afield...Denmark or Germany or the UK. The US is not looking promising lately.


One of those is not like the other. What puts UK on that list? Brexit and associated fallout seems like that would make it fall in "not promising"
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A friend of mine posited that the Dead Kennedys missed an opportunity to show up there and perform.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Do you want Ian Ziering? Because that's how you get Ian Ziering.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Generalissimo Francisco Franco (who, incidentally, is still dead) would be more likely.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Hallelujah!!!
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Seriously, this would have been gold for Sasha Baron Cohen (Borat actor).

He would have the budget to make it extra cringey hilarious for outside viewers, yet authentic to the cultists.

You know,, begin with a surprise fireworks display from behind the grassy knoll. Have hidden loudspeakers playing "Flight of the Bumblebee".....
And suddenly Sasha appears in the sky, coming down via one of those jetpacks...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The path around his grave is shaped like a Q if you tilt your head and squint
 
KB202
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And they still can't be put into the healthcare system?
 
