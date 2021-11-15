 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Russian cannibal killer jailed for life after stabbing three people to death and eating their raw flesh with vodak. Surprisingly, no one wants to share cell with him   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why I keep the dog well fed, it's a good idea around some Siberian folks too.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
149363654.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Siberian sushi?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

The Siberian Mayberry.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man's sick.
You should cook stuff to an internal temp of at least 146
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Vodka, what a laugh. You're supposed to enjoy human flesh with fava beans and a nice Chianti.
 
KB202
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How is that country a superpower?
 
Juc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KB202: How is that country a superpower?


They didn't elect trump
 
special20
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x357]
The Siberian Mayberry.


cdni.rbth.comView Full Size


L to R: Barinovitch Fife, Androvitch Taylornov, and Gomerslovitch "Misha" Pyleluka
 
ryant123
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KB202: How is that country a superpower?


The bar is much lower than we were ever led to believe.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The killer was ordered to serve his life sentence in a harsh regime prison colony

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who can stand to be in a room when someone has vodka breath.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's called an "Anatoly & Stoli," very hard to find outside of Russia.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Raw? How uncouth.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Vodka, what a laugh. You're supposed to enjoy human flesh with fava beans and a nice Chianti.


Only the liver.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a joke:

Why didn't Hitler Stalin drink vodka?

It made him mean.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Asked why he killed and ate one of his victims, he said "she drives me crazy."
 
jim32rr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait so no Megan Thee Stallion sauce?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He did not cook the flesh but ate it raw.


That's a good way to get food poisoning.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Slypork: Siberian sushi?


During the siege of Leningrad, when wall paper paste and linseed oil were rationed as food, an invitation to dinner usually meant that YOU were going to be the dinner. Never trust a Russian with "hungry" eyes, IMHO.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: This reminds me of a joke:

Why didn't Hitler Stalin drink vodka?

It made him mean.


Maybe it was fluoridated.
 
special20
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

grokca: Who can stand to be in a room when someone has vodka breath.


Bannon's mother.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Asked why he killed and ate one of his victims, he said "she drives me crazy."


And he couldn't help himself.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Raw flesh?  That's disgusting.  Humans aren't sushi. But a nice sear on the outside with a slightly warm pink center, now that's good eating.

Though not with vodka. The earthly tones of a good bourbon pair well with long pig. And none of that A-1 bullshiat. Salt, pepper, garlic. That's all you need.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Black Dolphin.  A fate worse that death.
 
Birnone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the tiny Russian village of Gaz-Sale which has a population of 1,721

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Black Dolphin Prison makes ADX look like a pre school.
 
lurkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

soupafi: Black Dolphin Prison makes ADX look like a pre school.


What does a pre-school prison look like?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, raw flesh does pair well with vodka.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That had to be 3 skinny people for him to eat them in one night. Poor guy must have been stuffed when he was finished.
 
