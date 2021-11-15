 Skip to content
 
(WNEP Scranton)   Never ever complain about your kids being on their IPad, as it just might save your life if you crash your plane in a bear creek   (wnep.com) divider line
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
/closest I got
 
kb7rky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: The FAA is looking into what caused the plane to go down.

I'm going to guess "rapid loss of altitude" as being a BIG factor
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unless Paw Patrol rescued them, my kid's iPad wouldn't have helped fark all.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've never seen anyone use an iPad IRL
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kb7rky: FTA: The FAA is looking into what caused the plane to go down.

I'm going to guess "rapid loss of altitude" as being a BIG factor


Icing. Cold, snowy conditions, and your average private pilot doesn't pay for a deicing spray prior to the flight, or for deicing gear on the plane.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They were able to ping the dad's phone and the girl's iPad

I approve.
 
