(Guardian)   Judge shoots down Alex Jones' lawyers defense, says he's definitely on the Hook to pay damages to school shooting victims and their families   (theguardian.com) divider line
21
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Roast him
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His loyal followers will pony up the money, no matter how much the settlement is. He'll probably end up profiting from the whole thing.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Throw him into a bottomless pit
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They got the easy part done. Now they need to do the tough part, getting the arseloch to pay up.
 
shroom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good.  Now start seizing his assets.  Starting with his studio.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tim Dillon will foot the bill, if Jones promises 5 apperances on his (Dillon) podcast.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Throw him into a bottomless pit


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not deep enough.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why isn't he being held in criminal contempt?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That man will die dirt poor with no friends.
As he should.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's already claiming that he did, in fact, provide all that information, that the judge and the plaintiff's say it's fake, and that it's all a giant conspiracy.

When the only tool you have is a hammer...
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It couldn't have happened to a nicer person.  Enjoy having a lie down in the bed you made, Jones!
 
IlGreven
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Considering the judge ruled by default, there seemed to be no defense out there...
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He should have his mouth sewn shut.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: cretinbob: Throw him into a bottomless pit

[Fark user image image 550x412]
[Fark user image image 512x354]

It's not deep enough.


What's the picture of the tunnels from?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's so strange that he never even tried to prove his conspiracy theory. It's almost as if he's a shiatbag grifter who knows he's lying.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Find a spot deep in the heart of Texas, 100 miles from anywhere, and leave AJ there to find his own way home with no cell phone to call for help. Just leave him out there to wish his blood were full of 5G microchips before the elements take his non-bootstrapy ass out of the game once and for all.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: When the only tool you have is a hammer...


You smash your dick with it over and over?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hook, as in the Robin Williams movie?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrBallou: His loyal followers will pony up the money, no matter how much the settlement is. He'll probably end up profiting from the whole thing.


Agreed, in fact, this is the result he wanted.  He gets to claim he is the victim (he didn't even get a trial!) When he doesn't actually want a trial because at trial he would have to argue the whole "I am not news I am entertainment" that Fox argues.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a suitable punishment if he doesn't pay up right away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Find a spot deep in the heart of Texas, 100 miles from anywhere, and leave AJ there to find his own way home with no cell phone to call for help. Just leave him out there to wish his blood were full of 5G microchips before the elements take his non-bootstrapy ass out of the game once and for all.


Then we're going to have a(nother) toxic zone somewhere in the heart of Texas. I'm thinking he could be a test pilot for one of the rocket start-ups.
 
