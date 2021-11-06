 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   If you call the cops when you hear two gunshots and a thud in the apartment overhead you won't have to call the superintendent about maggots falling out of your ceiling a week later   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Sad, New York City, According to Jim, decomposing remains of Ashley Ducille, Death, Ernesto Garcia, New York Daily News, last time, abusive boyfriend  
posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2021 at 4:50 PM



HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lesson here being, if you must kill someone in an apartment, make sure you throw the body in the bathtub.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you call the cops when you hear two gunshots and a thud in the apartment overhead you won't have to call the superintendent about maggots falling out of your ceiling a week later


That's enough Fark.com for a few hours.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a methhead neighbor across the hall for about 2 years. One day, I woke up to find maggots in front of her door. A large ball of them! The people who were part of a construction crew saw it too because I pointed it out. That still wasn't enough to throw her nasty ass out. They threw her out when she was in jail for not paying rent, and that was about 6 months later.

Thankfully, we have new management now. Still, it seems like the most important thing is keeping the apartments filled up. There are a few people that shouldn't be here, but as long as they pay the rent, they won't evict them.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like a GWAR song.

"Maggots. Maggots. Maggots are falling like rain"
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Horrible news day?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Funkadelic - Maggot Brain [HQ]
Youtube JOKn33-q4Ao
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Photos of the victim (the "before" kind, thankfully):

https://gunmemorial.org/2021/11/06/as​h​ley-ducille
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know youre a bad shot when you have to shoot yourself twice.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"When 'Stop Snitching' Goes Wrong"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
IT'S RAINING MAGGOTS HALLELUJAH!
Fark user imageView Full Size
/giving myself a timeout for that
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Lesson here being, if you must kill someone in an apartment, make sure you throw the body in the bathtub.


Just no acid in there
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
Ktonos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
THE MAGGOTS ARE FALLING LIKE RAIN

GWAR - Live from Antarctica - Maggots
Youtube WnQEFXQLYf0
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wouldn't want to be a snitch.

God, some people really do work hard to contribute to the lawless hellholes they inhabit.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"She used to tell me, 'Can you call me to see if I'm okay? Can you please call me? Can you please check up on me?'" Ernesto Garcia, the building's superintendent, told the Daily News. The tenant who reported the maggots to Garcia on Saturday also told him that a week before, on Nov. 6, she had heard two gunshots from the apartment and a loud thud, the report added.

Nice job Ernesto, you farking asshole.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't ever call the cops.  In TFA, one person is dead, already.  If you call the cops, they will likely kill you too.  You go upstairs, put the body in the tub, and start dissolving it with lye.  Or eating it.  Whatever floats your boat.  But unless you have a death wish, don't ever call the cops.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Don't ever call the cops.  In TFA, one person is dead, already.  If you call the cops, they will likely kill you too.  You go upstairs, put the body in the tub, and start dissolving it with lye.  Or eating it.  Whatever floats your boat.  But unless you have a death wish, don't ever call the cops.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "She used to tell me, 'Can you call me to see if I'm okay? Can you please call me? Can you please check up on me?'" Ernesto Garcia, the building's superintendent, told the Daily News. The tenant who reported the maggots to Garcia on Saturday also told him that a week before, on Nov. 6, she had heard two gunshots from the apartment and a loud thud, the report added.

Nice job Ernesto, you farking asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
