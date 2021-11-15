 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The defense in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers isn't even trying to hide his blatant racism at this point: "How many black pastors do these people have?"   (apnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Judge, Jury, Al Sharpton, Lawyer, Prosecutor, defense attorneys, Court, Attorney at law  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2021 at 7:58 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is my understanding that the limits on black pastors equals the limit on white pastors.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people??
 
Moose out front
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait till Rev. Brown shows up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: It is my understanding that the limits on black pastors equals the limit on white pastors.


I was told there would be no math
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Be lucky that it's black pastors showing up and not black gun owners.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everyone should be focusing more on the Arbery trial than the Rittenhouse trial. From withholding evidence to arresting the defendants more than two months after the crime was committed after the video was released to jury selection to the defense wanting to kick out Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson for sitting in a public courtroom. This has been some sketchy Southern trial similar to the trial of Tom Robinson in Maycomb, Alabama 1935
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Walmsley warned the attorneys their own statements may have lured some high-profile figures to the courthouse. "I will say that is directly in response, Mr. Gough, to statements you made, which I find reprehensible," the judge said.'


So, I'm no lawyer, but I'm going to take a wild guess that things are not going...great...for you if the judge on your trial suggests you created the problem you're complaining about, and then immediately follows that up to say he feels your behavior is "reprehensible".  Seems like the sort of thing you'd get taught to avoid during your first legal internship or something.  Real 101 stuff.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: It is my understanding that the limits on black pastors equals the limit on white pastors.


Three-fifths of the limit, actually.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why would he hide it? Racists don't think there's anything wrong with being racist.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 'Walmsley warned the attorneys their own statements may have lured some high-profile figures to the courthouse. "I will say that is directly in response, Mr. Gough, to statements you made, which I find reprehensible," the judge said.'


So, I'm no lawyer, but I'm going to take a wild guess that things are not going...great...for you if the judge on your trial suggests you created the problem you're complaining about, and then immediately follows that up to say he feels your behavior is "reprehensible".  Seems like the sort of thing you'd get taught to avoid during your first legal internship or something.  Real 101 stuff.


Unless you want to try and use it as grounds for a mistrial.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My prediction is, they'll go free as will Rittenhouse.  There is no "justice" to be found in these courts.  They are a whitewash.
 
tnpir
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

doomjesse: My prediction is, they'll go free as will Rittenhouse.  There is no "justice" to be found in these courts.  They are a whitewash.


I don't think so. These three Gomers are going to get convicted of something if for no other reason than the majority-white jury doesn't want to be perceived as racist.

That little Rittenhouse f*cker is going to walk thanks to that judge.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Everyone should be focusing more on the Arbery trial than the Rittenhouse trial. From withholding evidence to arresting the defendants more than two months after the crime was committed after the video was released to jury selection to the defense wanting to kick out Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson for sitting in a public courtroom. This has been some sketchy Southern trial similar to the trial of Tom Robinson in Maycomb, Alabama 1935


And the bullshiat surrounding the rolling coal kid in Texas.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

doomjesse: My prediction is, they'll go free as will Rittenhouse.  There is no "justice" to be found in these courts.  They are a whitewash.


This. Our "justice" system is fundamentally broken. The only thing different now is reach. Everyone gets to see it happen in real-time, not in a history book.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Honestly? The defense attorney is causing his own problems and compounding them.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: doomjesse: My prediction is, they'll go free as will Rittenhouse.  There is no "justice" to be found in these courts.  They are a whitewash.

This. Our "justice" system is fundamentally broken. The only thing different now is reach. Everyone gets to see it happen in real-time, not in a history book.


To be fair, our justice system isn't broken, it's meant to be incredibly racist. Not long ago, it was arguing not whether black people should be treated and tortured as property, but rather exactly HOW they should be treated and tortured as property. The system hasn't really changed.

Funny enough, CRT was supposed to address these legal issues. No wonder right-wing America is fighting tooth and nail against it. (And white moderates have fallen asleep, like usual.)
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.