(The Verge)   Russia appears to have blown up their own satellite with ground launched interceptor, unlike previous tests this one was in high earth orbit and the debris field is putting the International Space Station in danger   (theverge.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's plannin', innit? Forethought!
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where's Sandra Bullock?!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pinche Mateo: Where's Sandra Bullock?!



Yes, we've seen this movie, there she is. Turns out semi-ok:

avidly.lareviewofbooks.orgView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One must first assume stupidity over malicious intent, but this does feel... a bit more like the latter than the former.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We did it first, and much better too.  Not like all those other people.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Russia has become an international problem that needs to be dealt with.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


we are doomed
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We did it first, and much better too.  Not like all those other people.


We blew ours up on a downward trajectory, pushing the debris into the atmosphere. China blew theirs in an upward trajectory and much of the debris is still in orbit. Sounds like that's what the Russians did.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Soon, it won't matter what musk wants

We won't be able to leave.

The house is on fire and we lost the key to the bars on the windows
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Russia is attacking the US with debris.  Biden MUST launch the nukes and neutralize the enemy.  Just fully annihilate russia.  Total glassification.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Russia has become an international problem that needs to be dealt with.


After we dealt with USA.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you have enough debris, will they eventually combine to a new moon?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russia putting the coont in country.

Putin must die; early, painfully, and humiliated.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Didn't they see Gravity?
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sniff, sniff, I smell cabbage and beets in this thread.
 
shamen123
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Russia has become an international problem that needs to be dealt with.


kid bully gets more and more emboldened with every time they get away with hurting and generally being a dick to the other kids.

Then the parent just gives the kid bully a stern talking to and reduces their pocket money. But then it turns out the kid bully actually supplies the parents with all of their fuel so the parents don't want to get too strict.

The only way to deal with it is to smash the bully right in the nose. But none of the other kids have the balls to. And the parents hands are tied through dependency, setting a pragmatic example and fear of the bully turning on them. So it just keeps getting worse and worse as there is no check on the bully.

Now replace "kid bully" with "putin.".   And " parent" with "western europe"...
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if they should rename the program from ASAT to AS$HAT
 
Spectrum
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If debris hits the ISS and the seven people onboard are killed, we are going to be really glad we have a Space Force.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Spectrum: If debris hits the ISS and the seven people onboard are killed, we are going to be really glad we have a Space Force.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Erek the Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it just me or is Russia's foreign policy seem to be the equivalent of that red neck family that lives in a trailer on three acres of scrub land on the edge of town.

You know the ones who's property looks like its part scrap yard, part animal farm, part outdoor shooting range.  They trash the neighborhood rather than cleaning themselves up, because cleaning themselves up means they have to admit the problem is them, not the rest of us.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Marcus Aurelius: We did it first, and much better too.  Not like all those other people.

We blew ours up on a downward trajectory, pushing the debris into the atmosphere. China blew theirs in an upward trajectory and much of the debris is still in orbit. Sounds like that's what the Russians did.


everyone forgets India blew one up too
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: SpectroBoy: Russia has become an international problem that needs to be dealt with.

After we dealt with USA.


Hurrr
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It was a foregone conclusion that we were going to stupid our way into Kessler Syndrome, right?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Spectrum: If debris hits the ISS and the seven people onboard are killed, we are going to be really glad we have a Space Force.


Lol, no.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"...the astronauts living on board the International Space Station had to shelter in place this morning due to a cloud of space debris that seems to be passing by the station every 90 minutes"

Lucky for them they weren't ordered to shelter outside.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Russia is the Arkansas of Eurasia.
 
