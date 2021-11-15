 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   You are fined one credit for a violation of the Verbal Morality Statute   (whatsnew2day.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
anartfuldogger.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: [anartfuldogger.com image 800x600]


How about "F*CK NO!"?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gee I think I would want to swear a lot more than I do.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So much for the three seashells.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is there a swear jar?

Swear Jar 【Bud Light®】
Youtube KY0ztZQJ5p4
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Futurama - Leela Anger Issues
Youtube ngIv-RVxXzA
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And these devices are powered by Orwell spinning in his grave.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Knows a thing or 2 about that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But why?  We have ears.  What's the point of having a machine tell us if we're supposed to be offended or not?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, that would explode after about five minutes in the average high school.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Noting that the only real sources are this outline of unbridled quackery and the Daily Fail, I believe this invention might be horseshiat.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
you had to know this was coming......

obvious warning - saucy language.

jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So Chinese market then?

/Can it do social credits?
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you want to make real money, sell a version that can detect and drown out lessons on Critical Race Theory.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't care how smart that thing is. Guaranteed I can come up with some colorful language that won't set it off.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think I just discovered a new drinking game! Hahaha, shot every time it buzzes. Obviously more shots get taken the drunker we all get!
 
