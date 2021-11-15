 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   If you bought "stevia leaves" from Amazon India, turns out that was a mistranslation of ganja   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ooopsie!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God DAMMIT.  I missed out!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
$1,480 a key?  That's Prime.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like a fun party to me...

Zara Si Aur Pila Do Bhang - Mehmood - Mumtaz - Kaajal - Bollywood Songs - Ravi - Mohd Rafi - Asha
Youtube 29aBUqHDGSU
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For a while, the people of India had some fun, thanks to Amazon. 
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It hardly makes the coffee sweet at all.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Note to self: Update my Wishlist for the holidays.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 629x524]


This FFS. I was high all Saturday night, and woke up perfectly fine Sunday after an amazing night's sleep. Compare that to getting drunk.

Legalize it. It's safer than alcohol and most other legal prescriptions.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
was it this guy ?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm just here to say I'll be going to the grocery store shortly to pick up some more weed.
Anyone wanna anything while I'm out?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: steklo: [Fark user image image 629x524]

This FFS. I was high all Saturday night, and woke up perfectly fine Sunday after an amazing night's sleep. Compare that to getting drunk.

Legalize it. It's safer than alcohol and most other legal prescriptions.


Indeed. If I ever over-indulge, I might be a bit foggy-brained for a bit, but that sure beats a hangover
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Saint Stevia is my healthy soda for Deadheads

Sugaree cereals was not a hit with hippie moms.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Heh, the byline lists the location as Lucknow.  I guess they didn't have luck now if they got busted.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just buy this before they get closed down
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I'm just here to say I'll be going to the grocery store shortly to pick up some more weed.
Anyone wanna anything while I'm out?


Sure, I'd like some of those Marijuanas if you're buying
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: MillionDollarMo: I'm just here to say I'll be going to the grocery store shortly to pick up some more weed.
Anyone wanna anything while I'm out?

Sure, I'd like some of those Marijuanas if you're buying


Ok, I'll get you a bag of marijuanas.
Do you want strawberry or just the regular leaf?
 
hagopiar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Came in here to support SPLIFFY tag
 
lurkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gbv23: Saint Stevia is my healthy soda for Deadheads

Sugaree cereals was not a hit with hippie moms.

[i.imgur.com image 560x315]


Did you try:
They Love Peach Cobbler?
Uncle John's Canned?
Aspics Of My Wife?
 
neongoats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess I'm surprised this is a problem India cares about.
 
