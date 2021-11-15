 Skip to content
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was thinking, when I first watched this, that this was just one particularly intrepid excavator driver who had an idea and basically told the onlookers to hold his beer. But a casual Google searched has revealed that there are actually multiple videos in which excavator drivers dismount from a truck using this exact same technique. My question now is whether this sort of an approach would void the equipment's warranty, or if it's actually a move the manufacturer highlights as one of the benefits of having a skilled operator.

Either way, I've learned something about excavators today. One doesn't get to say that too often.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There should be applause at the end of that.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I've watched excavator operators perform some wild maneuvers on jobsites. This one wouldn't cause any warranty issues.
The warranty doesn't cover normal wear and tear. Pads, idler wheels, hydraulic lines and attachments aren't covered. It does cover the boom, hydraulic rams, turntable and power plant. But the guys I know who own equipment say it's a process to maintain. They need to send the manufacturer samples of all the fluids for testing after every service. And if they do make a claim, then the company sends out a mechanic to inspect the machine. If they find excessive wear do to lack of grease, then the warranty is pretty much fuct.

/not an operator, but have had the opportunity to play around with a few massive units.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: have had the opportunity to play around with a few massive units.


. . .

Naw, I don't have the nerve to say it.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Redh8t: have had the opportunity to play around with a few massive units.

. . .

Naw, I don't have the nerve to say it.


Phrasing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buddy of mine is paraplegic, and that is how he does his rig
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't work in construction at all... but uhh... me too?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a dude that knows the equipment he's working with.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really. That's how you get an excavator up or down a steep slope or across a gap. They are using the bucket to hold the weight.

/ It's not something that you let the new guy do, but it's not unknown.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mythbusters did this, although with a smaller excavator
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a combination of reckless and skillful, but the "changes the laws of physics" in the actual video title is pretty dumb.

It's clear how and why it worked, and not physics-defying magic, it's just enormouly stupid that it totally depends not only on skill, but equipment not pushing tolerances too far and breaking catastrophicly.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my wife: "why don't you just go grab the big ladder from the garage?"

me with the step ladder:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is an one extremely skilled heavy machine operator that understands the physical limitations and constraints. Good thing he halved his daily regimen of vodak, xanax and jenkem that day.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aka Subby has never seen an excavator get off a flatbed before.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A skilled excavator operator can move it the same way a dancer moves their body. Just much slower.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens thousands of times a day. The only thing a bit unusual here is that the trailer in use has its entire bed located above the trailer wheel wells instead of the more appropriate configuration where the trailer bed between the wheel wells is much lower, making this maneuver much easier.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The problem is: by doing it the way they did it....they're putting a bunch of weight between the axel and the non-cab end of the truck. You REALLY do not want to do that. They could have very easily damaged the truck and it might not have been immediately apparent on the video.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Not really. That's how you get an excavator up or down a steep slope or across a gap. They are using the bucket to hold the weight.

/ It's not something that you let the new guy do, but it's not unknown.


Rather than... you know... using a ramp?

Especially off the back of that flatbed.  If the flatbed is strong enough to bear the weight of that machinery, it probably should be strong enough to have some kind of ramp that slides out and locks in place.  You'd think.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YouTube has all kinds of videos showing that heavy equipment operators with skills deserve to be paid. Amateurs watch in awe.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting and impressive.

But would a ramp really have killed the transport person?
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, now let's see him get it back on the truck.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Its really cool until your hydraulic lines burst and shower you with hot stinky oil. Plus the downtime.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scorcerer's Apprentice, at best.

Check this.
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where Liveleak industrial accident movies come from.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the camera guy doing the commentary explained everything quite articulately. He had some pretty great insights,
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How would he get the YouTube fame then as a platform to launch his TiKTok.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coworker dropped his sunglasses in a pit one time. Excavator operator grabbed them and "handed" them back, not a scratch on them
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The only thing I really didn't like was them putting all that weight behind the axel. That's how you damage a frame and not realize it.

A dove-tail (the part that goes down from the trailer's deck) and ramp could, potentially, make that more of a problem. The further you stick a weight out on an arm...the more it wants to act like a class 3 lever

/ They were using the wrong trailer. You'd really want a lowboy to move around an excavator.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That requires room you do not always have.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that'll pretty much get you fired just about anywhere in the U.S. Ramp, tie-downs, chains, on a trailer & truck capable of handling the load.

How to Load/Unload an Excavator | Excavator Training
Youtube yj3BnB8KK_M
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heh that's adorably quaint compared to what I was thinking.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excavator Unloading
Youtube 9xrGgJPO7FU

There are four or five videos like this on YouTube.
I came across this about 2 weeks ago.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

That's about how I'd expect it to work.

It's still difficult and precise.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Physics isn't breaking. Physics is fine. But our intuition for how things move is breaking (unless you've seen a lot of excavators before), and the reason is kind of interesting. There aren't a lot of things in nature that can change their center of mass very significantly. The moving parts of an animal, or a person, or a structure, tend to be a small percentage of their weight. But for a excavator, a large portion of its weight is in the basket. So the thing that you just saw balance on its ass suddenly balancing on its nose because it moved the basket a bit doesn't feel right.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Mythbusters tackled this a few years ago:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MythBus​t​ers_(2011_season)#Excavator_Exuberance​
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i worked at a lumber yard yeas ago.
i was telling a carpenter how to carry more wood easier than he was.
he said he was a carpenter and knew what he was doing.
he said you are a forklift guy so try this, but i don't have a quarter and threw a nickel on the ground.
i "picked" it up with one the fork list "teeth" and brought it up to him.
he just said "you win" and also tried carrying the pile of wood how i stated.
you have to really know your equipment.
the blades on the lift were many years old and so sharp it could cut you.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Not really. That's how you get an excavator up or down a steep slope or across a gap. They are using the bucket to hold the weight.

/ It's not something that you let the new guy do, but it's not unknown.


Physics, it's like magic for those who don't know how t works.

/doesn't know how it farking works either
//don't even ask me about magnets
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Not the worst thing your wife's caught you doing with a step ladder.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
@RiffTrax: Shake Hands with Danger (Full FREE Short)
Youtube _nqa6e6WV2o
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's what she said.

I wonder what OSHA would say about this video?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Anytime one or more people on the job site pull out their cameras and point them at you is probably a good time for a bit of self-reflection on what you're about to do.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think I first saw this posted on Fark a while back
Menzi Muck M545 digging out a reservoir in Switzerland on a extrem steep slope
Youtube f_XiSfdIvo0
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now this guy is just crazy.

Liebherr Excavator Climbs Vertikal
Youtube yxS3CBeMhgU
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are there any videos of loading it back onto the truck using that method? Can it be done?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Watching a bunch of old nerds share their favorite excavator videos might be the most sweetly wholesome thing I've seen on the internet all week.

Anyway, I'm an old nerd, so keep those excavator vids coming! But let me spice it up a bit for you guys:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
