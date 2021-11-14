 Skip to content
(WHSV Harrisonburg)   Change this caption before publishing   (whsv.com) divider line
16
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case they do:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, first of all, you had ONE job.

Second, "Danger, Will Robinson. Danger."

/old school
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took me a second to find it
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
N.M.J.

Not
My
Job
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[citation needed]
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caption this change before publishing.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enter your comment before Add Comment.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspicious vehicle with strange flashing lights on roof located in town. Further investigation pending.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On an unrelated note here's a picture of the roof of a government vehicle.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red and blue light special in Aisle 68 on dildos! Cleanup in Aisle 69!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You better play along with Red Light, Blue Light. Or, you will be eliminated.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Three dead and 12 injured in unpicked-up can incident in sector 34."
 
