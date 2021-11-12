 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Police aren't sure why man wants to put blankets on college students, but they are ready to charge him with something when they find him. Mopery, perhaps   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They made the ID; sounds like they have this covered. They'll drape charges (static charges, they never change) on this fellow, roll him up like the pig that he is, and put this case to bed for a snug, fitting resolution.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's rare for the crime and the cover up to be only one charge.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

beezeltown: They made the ID; sounds like they have this covered. They'll drape charges (static charges, they never change) on this fellow, roll him up like the pig that he is, and put this case to bed for a snug, fitting resolution.


You have more faith in the justice system than I do, I'm sure he'll be acquilted. Unless, of course, he's muslin.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: beezeltown: They made the ID; sounds like they have this covered. They'll drape charges (static charges, they never change) on this fellow, roll him up like the pig that he is, and put this case to bed for a snug, fitting resolution.

You have more faith in the justice system than I do, I'm sure he'll be acquilted. Unless, of course, he's muslin.


Just throw him in jail
 
detonator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's small pox
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Perhaps he's an Afghan?
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Do I get to keep the blanket? If so, I want in.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe he was hallucinating and believed he was putting his parrots to bed.
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's probably just three sheet to the wind.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Alleged 'Piggyback Bandit' arrested at local grocery sto
Youtube q9bqn7_Ju3A
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
His rap sheet will go well with a blanket.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He's Quilty
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cheeseburgers?
Nope! We got spaghetti and blankets.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It sounds like some kind of.....
*takes off sunglasses*
Coverup
YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe he's a native American and they have Covid.  Returning the favor.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's next? Bar of soap in a tube sock?
 
0z79
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To the "journalist" who wrote the article: Don't break your fingers typing all that out.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

alicechaos: Perhaps he's an Afghan?


And now the cops will be hounding him.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thatsmyfetish.gif searches are rarely unrewarding

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Blanket?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
