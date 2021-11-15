 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   UK raises threat level to "Wot's all this, then" following explosion   (abcnews.go.com)
16
533 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2021 at 10:37 PM (49 minutes ago)



KaneTheMediocre
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They forgot to include an article on the linked advertisement.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That was the dumbest link on fark since Donald Trump lost his Twitter account.

I hope you are happy failmitter.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bomb's your uncle.
 
wedelw
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Today's terrorists use Uber.
Taxis are so 90's.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Watching the video of explosion I don't think anyone was hurt other than the people in the vehicle.

Way to fail terrorists.  Which of course is a good thing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: That was the dumbest link on fark since Donald Trump lost his Twitter account.

I hope you are happy failmitter.


That's not fair. We now know that the UK increased its terror threat level following the taxi explosion in Liverpool. Thanks, submitter.
 
Shryke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The subheadline under the main headline cleared everything up for me. I encourage all of you to read both.
 
King Something
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: That was the dumbest link on fark since Donald Trump lost his Twitter account.

I hope you are happy failmitter.


I'm not. I hope he realizes what a shiat link he posted, gets so depressed he loses his job, and ends up living in a dumpster with a family of Hispanic squirrels.

And that's not being racist. Hispanic squirrels are good sciuridae
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So being a coked-up cab jockey paid off for once when this guy's spidey senses started to tingle?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So being a coked-up cab jockey paid off for once when this guy's spidey senses started to tingle?


When my spidey senses start to tingle is just means I forgot to wash the shampoo out of my hair again.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KaneTheMediocre: They forgot to include an article on the linked advertisement.


If you have ad blockers you might not see it. I'll post the whole article for you

"LONDON -- UK increases its terror threat level following the taxi explosion in Liverpool."
 
ShowStop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shryke: The subheadline under the main headline cleared everything up for me. I encourage all of you to read both.


Did you read the article content? I found it just as refreshing as the title and subtitle.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that Kyle Rittenhouse on the video link?
 
Shryke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ShowStop: Shryke: The subheadline under the main headline cleared everything up for me. I encourage all of you to read both.

Did you read the article content? I found it just as refreshing as the title and subtitle.


Dammit, I failed to do so! Thank you!

Man, that AP reporting bot is PRO.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: fragMasterFlash: So being a coked-up cab jockey paid off for once when this guy's spidey senses started to tingle?

When my spidey senses start to tingle is just means I forgot to wash the shampoo out of my hair again.


You'll just have to simply try harder if it really is your dream to become a coked-up English cabbie.
 
