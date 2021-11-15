 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Mayor jailed on suspicion of DUI, traffic offense, bad Doogie Howser impression   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Wichita, Kansas, Sedgwick County, Kansas, Hunter Larkin, mayor of the city of Goddard, Sedgwick County Jail, Goddard, Kansas  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dodge Howser, of course, being Doogie Howser's deeply troubled older sibling who caught a 10-year sentence for strong arm robbery back in the late 80s and died in prison from drinking toilet wine that had been cut with too much Drano.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His name's Hunter. What did you expect?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Goddard, Kansas has a population of 4,300 living within 5 square miles.  Why does anyone drive?

They should have a town bus service that connects them around, or really just hop on a bicycle, and an interurban that runs into Wichita.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: His name's Hunter. What did you expect?


And he uses Brylcreem. What a smarmy punk.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: His name's Hunter. What did you expect?


I expected him to be a hard-boiled homocide detective who's tough, streetwise, and gets results you stupid chief!
 
jclaggett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaytkay: jaivirtualcard: His name's Hunter. What did you expect?

And he uses Brylcreem. What a smarmy punk.


He needs to learn that just a dab'll do ya.
 
ansius
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That boy's going to have a great time in lock-up.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That photo has to be from high school graduation or something. He's 22
Maybe we should start thinking about age requirements for mayorship
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's an ambitious little farker, I'll give him that.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: He's an ambitious little farker, I'll give him that.


He's an ambitious little farke His daddy is rich, I'll give him that.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: He's an ambitious little farker, I'll give him that.

He's an ambitious little farker His daddy is rich, I'll give him that.


He's obviously not from the trailer park.
 
Veloram
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The part that still gets me is the counterfeiting zoo fundraiser tickets. How many people are clamoring to get into this zoo fundraiser that there is a market for bootleg tickets?

And that toddler needs to let up on the booze and blow.
 
