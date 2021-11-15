 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   It looks like Ted Cruz is going to be angry at Muppets again   (apnews.com) divider line
84
    More: Cool, Asian American, Sesame Street, The Muppets, Ji-Young, Korean American, Sesame Workshop, Jim Henson, first Asian American muppet  
rightClick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
why would a canadian-american have a problem with this?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

rightClick: why would a canadian-american have a problem with this?


Because Cuban-Canadians don't want children thinking Asian women exist as anything except rape-objects.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

rightClick: why would a canadian-american have a problem with this?


Because he is a raging asshole
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rightClick: why would a canadian-american have a problem with this?


Because he panders to American racist trash.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the picture, it looks like they finally found Ernie a girlfriend.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do scumbag Republicans hate Sesame Street?
The Unmistakable Black Roots of 'Sesame Street' | History | Smithsonian Magazine
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rightClick: why would a canadian-american have a problem with this?


Because he's a Republican.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, Bert! Do you know what 'theft of intellectual property' is?"
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz is a muppet
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teds face looks like a wad of gum you picked up off the floor of a barber shop.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it increases the likelihood that Sweaty Teddy blows a fuse, I'm automatically in favor.

That asshole is the scum on the bottom of scum.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: Ted Cruz is a muppet


That's an insult to Muppets
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Based on the picture, it looks like they finally found Ernie a girlfriend.


Nah, I think Ernie's good.
Robot Chicken | Bert And Ernie Gay Rumours | Adult Swim UK 🇬🇧
Youtube CBSH1Q3u0fQ
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: Ted Cruz is a muppet


You take that back. That's an insult to all muppets.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Teds face looks like a wad of gum you picked up off the floor of a barber shop.


Ted looks like someone made a butter sculpture of an orc at the state fair then left it out in the sun.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: rightClick: why would a canadian-american have a problem with this?

Because Cuban-Canadians don't want children thinking Asian women exist as anything except rape-objects.


yikes
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can we place bets on the first Republican to refer to her as Oriental?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Based on the picture, it looks like they finally found Ernie a girlfriendbeard.


/ fixed
/ nttawwt
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody will have to tell him the puppet is supposed to be Asian. It doesn't look Asian.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: geekbikerskum: Ted Cruz is a muppet

You take that back. That's an insult to all muppets.


Seriously, have you ever seen a muppet eat a booger?
 
chewielouie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now it's time for another episode of Samurai Sesame Street.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz should've been a spooge wad on his mother's boobs.
 
Glicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: Ted Cruz is a muppet


Maybe not a muppet exactly.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Somebody will have to tell him the puppet is supposed to be Asian. It doesn't look Asian.


i don't blame them for staying well short of a Jerry Lewis puppet.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: can we place bets on the first Republican to refer to her as Oriental?


Put me down for $50 on Grassley.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rare "flesh color" muppet.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding.

Please tell me she also wears a baseball cap backwards and occasionally says "catch you on the flipside, dudemeisters!"
 
nocturn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all just political noise until McConnell plays Carl Tanzer and Elena Milagro de Hoyos with a stolen handpuppet.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do they even have a black muppet? I mean 50+ years is a long time to get an Asian muppett...WTH Sesame Street?
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Ted Cruz is a muppet


nope he is an ugly fish


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baorao: Herb Utsmelz: Somebody will have to tell him the puppet is supposed to be Asian. It doesn't look Asian.

i don't blame them for staying well short of a Jerry Lewis puppet.


Sure but if the puppet doesn't look right, the Asian kids will know and think Old Round Eye is a moron.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
the right wing will totally be on board if they make her a taekwondo black belt, a math genius, and runs a small grocery/liquor store. just relax!

/oh and she needs to be yellower than bert or they'll get quite upset
 
KB202
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Do they even have a black muppet? I mean 50+ years is a long time to get an Asian muppett...WTH Sesame Street?


Yes, they have black muppets.

But yes, a Korean-American muppet is long overdue.
 
LucySnowe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Ted Cruz is a muppet


Please don't insult muppets that way.
 
c152atn67
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can't believe nobody has mentioned you can acronym part of the show title in the article to "See Us Coming Together: ASS Special"
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I assumed Denise was Asian.

Did I do a bad stereotype thing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No doubt the new Asian Muppet is there just to spread Coronavirus, direct from "Communist China", right Ted?   Right?

SNL, instead of sucking like usual, actually took some good potshots at Cruz this past weekend.

Ted Cruz Sesame Street Cold Open - SNL
Youtube IAZKwuNvt8c
 
dracos31
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Do they even have a black muppet? I mean 50+ years is a long time to get an Asian muppett...WTH Sesame Street?


They've had black muppets since the beginning. I still own a Roosevelt Franklin puppet.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baorao: Herb Utsmelz: Somebody will have to tell him the puppet is supposed to be Asian. It doesn't look Asian.

i don't blame them for staying well short of a Jerry Lewis puppet.


Or Mickey Rooney in Breakfast at Tiffany's.
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just a few months ago Republicans were going all Moron Labe over out-of-print Dr Seuss books.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any bets on how long it will take some noted conservative "personality" to tweet something that includes the words "ching chong ching chong" and "me love you long time"?
 
mmojo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Do they even have a black muppet? I mean 50+ years is a long time to get an Asian muppett...WTH Sesame Street?


Elmo and his family are black. Rudy and his dad are black.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
IIRC correctly Thomas The Tank Engine did the same with a few minorities and they lost their shiat then too.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but wasn't a huge point of puppets on Sesame Street looking like they do related to kids not having to pick which ones they associated with based on skin tone, but instead on life issues?
The adults and kids on Sesame Street were purposely a broad cross section, but the puppets were meant to fill in the gaps.
 
baorao
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Do they even have a black muppet? I mean 50+ years is a long time to get an Asian muppett...WTH Sesame Street?


The Count is black af.
 
