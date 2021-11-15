 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Judge Letemwalk in Kenosha dismisses the one charge in the Rittenhouse case prosecutors had him dead to rights on as all of America saw him commit it   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it even be called a trial with two defense counsels with one of the defense advocates sitting on the bench?
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teenager gets a ticket for a DUI. "But you have to be 21 to be able to LEGALLY drink alcohol, and since he was not 21 and not legally able to drink, the DUI cannot stand!"
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge then banged his gavel and yelled, "Let's go, Brandon!" before soiling himself.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the same folks who thought justice was dead when George Floyd's murderer was jailed will be along shortly to tell us that everything is working perfectly as intended.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a ball of dough that does a really bad job of fake crying?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenosha's gonna burn

The poor part, I mean.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge is now wading through the self-defense definitions. This will be the stuff the jury really has to deal with.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecution should ignore everything the judge has said in closing arguments and call him out for being blatantly in the bag for the killer. And every time the judge tells them to stop, the response should be "only when you remove yourself from being a judge, your dishonor."
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecution did not have him dead to rights, they never even bothered to establish that Rittenhouse possessed a short-barreled rifle.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The prosecution did not have him dead to rights, they never even bothered to establish that Rittenhouse possessed a short-barreled rifle.


His shotgun's barrel is longer than average therefore laws don't apply.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge is bananas, there will be appeals galore!
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertgeek: The prosecution should ignore everything the judge has said in closing arguments and call him out for being blatantly in the bag for the killer. And every time the judge tells them to stop, the response should be "only when you remove yourself from being a judge, your dishonor."


That would be great.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the prosecution shouldn't have charged him with so many different crimes.

All these instructions make it seem like they just slung a bunch of stuff against the wall.  I'd think it would make the jury just want to say not guilty on everything
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The prosecution did not have him dead to rights, they never even bothered to establish that Rittenhouse possessed a short-barreled rifle.


They also did not prove that he was younger than 16.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Kenosha's gonna burn

The poor part, I mean.


I came here to say this. It's not a threat from me; it's an observation.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know who this guy is or what he's accused of, but if he's not getting a fair trial then he should walk.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertgeek: The prosecution should ignore everything the judge has said in closing arguments and call him out for being blatantly in the bag for the killer. And every time the judge tells them to stop, the response should be "only when you remove yourself from being a judge, your dishonor."


That doesn't happen. Although now they have to convict him on a lesser felony, or Kenosha (the city and county) are liable to have the feds crawling up their arse. He just said Kyle was able to hunt humans, effectively, unless he's saying that there were deer running around Kenosha and it was hunting season.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge is sending a message: Right-wing violence will be tolerated, and right-wing agitators will not be punished, even if they murder people.

And believe me, the right-wing is listening.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fix is in
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are odds on him finding the entire jury in contempt if they come back with a guilty verdict?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The prosecution did not have him dead to rights, they never even bothered to establish that Rittenhouse possessed a short-barreled rifle.


They did in the Farkiverse.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid technicalities that let criminals get off sicken me

It's bullshiat. You all know it.

That charge should stand. Fark everyone who says that it shouldnt.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The prosecution did not have him dead to rights, they never even bothered to establish that Rittenhouse possessed a short-barreled rifle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BBH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: The judge is bananas, there will be appeals galore!


Unfortunately, with double jeopardy, I do not think the prosecution has the ability to appeal and retry him. Maybe the judge will be censured, but he will still win reelection to the post.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: I'm sure the same folks who thought justice was dead when George Floyd's murderer was jailed will be along shortly to tell us that everything is working perfectly as intended.


Derek Chauvin got a fair trial and a just sentence. It's looking like Rittenhouse will too.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: I'm sure the same folks who thought justice was dead when George Floyd's murderer was jailed will be along shortly to tell us that everything is working perfectly as intended.


It definitely needs reform.

Over charging is clearly done to get a plea to a lesser offense.  Which they probably get most of the time.  And most ppl can't afford high priced attorneys.

They should have to charge with the crime/s that most accurately fit.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an absolute farking farce.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crossing state lines?
 
chewielouie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColSanders
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when corrupt politicians and judges thought it was necessary to hide their corruption? What a relief to be able to stop hiding and just put it out there for all to see with no consequences.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The judge is sending a message: Right-wing violence will be tolerated, and right-wing agitators will not be punished, even if they murder people.

And believe me, the right-wing is listening.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a lot of internet lawyers arguing on this point and mostly stayed out of it. I will say I'm surprised that the people interpreting wisconsin law this way turned out to be right.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA : After prosecutors conceded on Monday that Rittenhouse's rifle was not short-barreled, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charge.

Doesn't sound like the prosecutors thought they had him dead to rights
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This trial has basically been the PC release of GTA The Definitive Edition.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark technicalities

fark them up their farking asses

Rittenhouse should still stand for the charge

This pisses me off
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge has already explained from the bench that the law on which the charge is based depends on other laws, one of which was not violated. This is not really about Rittenhouse or the judge, but about the failure of the legislature to pass a good and enforceable law. If it had been written correctly, the charge would stand.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the obvious, and only remedy to the charge.  It doesn't apply, and the prosecution went so far as to specifically exclude the exclusions to the law in their version of the jury instructions.

They knew that with the exclusions in the jury instructions, they had no case.

/Oh, and toldyaso.  Called this one in a thread something like Wednesday of last week.
//American Hero
 
kuchikirukia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't watched any of this trial, so there's a point of law I have a question whether has been brought up:  Did the prosecution ever mention that the victims had the right to self-defense?
Rittenhouse traveled 20 miles for no apparent purpose but to take a hard stand against people exercising their First Amendment rights to assembly and speech.  He did so armed so he could enforce his POV on the demonstrators.  After making his intentions clear, the right to defend against him would apply so long as he remained a threat, which would be any point that he had a clear line of fire within a quarter mile or so.  To whit:  they were allowed to attack him to try to disarm him without it raising a defense of self-defense for him, as he was there to assault them.
Just as an armed robber does not get to shoot their victim if they go for his gun, claiming that it was reasonable to assume they were going to attack them with it and so shooting them was self-defense, you do not get to travel 20 miles to assault people for exercising their First Amendment rights and get to assert self-defense when they try to remove the threat to their persons.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: fark technicalities

fark them up their farking asses

Rittenhouse should still stand for the charge

This pisses me off


No, you're pissed off about someone you don't like not being with found guilty of a crime he didn't commit according to the law.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To read some comments, you'd be surprised to learn Rittenhouse only shot 3 white guys who were attacking him, and the judge was appointed by a Democrat.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is he not charged with impersonating an EMT or firing a gun within 1,000 feet of a school (he was on top of a Montessori)
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tokin42: FTA : After prosecutors conceded on Monday that Rittenhouse's rifle was not short-barreled, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charge.

Doesn't sound like the prosecutors thought they had him dead to rights


Facts don't matter anymore. It's all about pushing your narrative.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: The judge has already explained from the bench that the law on which the charge is based depends on other laws, one of which was not violated. This is not really about Rittenhouse or the judge, but about the failure of the legislature to pass a good and enforceable law. If it had been written correctly, the charge would stand.


Yeah, I call bullshiat. If the defendant's skin tone was darker, I guarantee you the charge would still stand.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: cman: fark technicalities

fark them up their farking asses

Rittenhouse should still stand for the charge

This pisses me off

No, you're pissed off about someone you don't like not being with found guilty of a crime he didn't commit according to the law.


My personal opinion of Rittenhouse is that I don't give two shiats about a teen from Wisconsin. I hate our legal system. Criminals go free because of straight-up horseshiat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb rednecks arent the only ones allowed to buy guns.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at it this way, if "Ahmaud" shoots a Smith or Warner in Wisconsin with an illegally purchased firearm, and he claims they were attacking him, he'll be able to claim self-defense citing this case.

Although if I was a Proud Boy, Militia member, Three Percenter, et al., I'd be extra wary. Nobody is laughing, and there will be people waiting for you to point a weapon at someone. The instant you attempt violence, well, bye.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: The judge is bananas, there will be appeals galore!


Prosecution doesn't get to appeal an acquittal.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kuchikirukia: I haven't watched any of this trial, so there's a point of law I have a question whether has been brought up:  Did the prosecution ever mention that the victims had the right to self-defense?
Rittenhouse traveled 20 miles for no apparent purpose but to take a hard stand against people exercising their First Amendment rights to assembly and speech.  He did so armed so he could enforce his POV on the demonstrators.  After making his intentions clear, the right to defend against him would apply so long as he remained a threat, which would be any point that he had a clear line of fire within a quarter mile or so.  To whit:  they were allowed to attack him to try to disarm him without it raising a defense of self-defense for him, as he was there to assault them.
Just as an armed robber does not get to shoot their victim if they go for his gun, claiming that it was reasonable to assume they were going to attack them with it and so shooting them was self-defense, you do not get to travel 20 miles to assault people for exercising their First Amendment rights and get to assert self-defense when they try to remove the threat to their persons.


Someone carrying a rifle isn't something that would make a reasonable person fear for their life, thus isn't something that you're allowed to "defend" yourself against. This is true whether they traveled 20 minutes to be somewhere or 20 hours.
 
