(Local10 WPLG)   Construction threatens Brickell homes. Paul Simon unavailable for comment   (local10.com) divider line
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edie and the rest of the New Bohemians are devastated.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul will just have someone speak for him.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you build your foundation on sand, this is what you get.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let me get too deep.
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not aware of too many things worse than this for the homeowners.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Construction safety is a smile on a dog.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "I mean, they poked a whole in the aquifer right there,"

Ah, Floriduh
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie before.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not aware of too many things, but sounds like everything in Florida is horrible.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit. Beaten to the "too many things" punch....
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the sea levels rise, I guess the occupants will choke in the shallow water.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Also, Karnauskas said she and other residents recently received an email from the City of Miami saying that they now plan to host a community meeting about the project and address the concerns of area residents."

Translation: I don't think there's any more room for not considering underestimating the importance of beginning to start the process of mulling over the conceptualization of starting to worry. And the time to do it is... very soon.
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: FTA: "I mean, they poked a whole in the aquifer right there,"

Ah, Floriduh


And, also too

In that email, pictures of the building's tiki huts were wrapped in caution tape and what was described as wood degradation in the pole base.

First of all, hire a goddamned editor.

Second of all, I hate it when that happens.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Caelistis: When the sea levels rise, I guess the occupants will choke in the shallow water.


This is the one, well done sir/ma'am/other. 👍
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One Man's celling is another man's floor.

--Paul Simon
 
Erek the Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dodo David: [Fark user image 500x500]


Yeah, but I don't want Miami's sprawl creeping into the Everglades any more than it already has either.

So I'm torn.
 
Snooza
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"...our little tiki picnic huts are starting to keel over..."

won't someone please think of the tiki huts?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Construction trifecta?

Construction manager says male co-workers don't take her seriously because she's smoking hot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Construction trifecta?

Construction manager says male co-workers don't take her seriously because she's smoking hot

[Fark user image 481x577]


Boob the Builder is the best comment from that thread!
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Construction trifecta?

Construction manager says male co-workers don't take her seriously because she's smoking hot

[Fark user image 481x577]


If you come to a job site dressed and made up like that I ain't taking you seriously.

Neither is the general contractor, mrs bughunter.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What about Carly Simon?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: And, also too


First of all, hire a goddamned editor.

Second of all, I hate it when that happens.


Not to smart, are ya?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Damn.  Big Bad Wolf already destroyed the Strawell and Stickell homes.

Them pigs thought they would be safe, damn it!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about Carly Simon?


She's not vain enough to think this is about her.
 
