(MLive.com)   Hunters are advised to stop farking the deer   (mlive.com) divider line
12
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The good news is the demographic that likes to hunt deer is 100% vaccinated, masked up, and takes no chances on getting sick.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They've been advised to stick to bears.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Salata said he presumes any transmission from deer to humans would likely involve the respiratory tract as it does with humans and that he recommends hunters take precautions when handling deer, not just around the nose and mouth, but with "other parts of the body"as well.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chickens are still ripe for plucking, though.
 
special20
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Necrozooiphilia?

Wow... just wow.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*shakes head* Welcome to Biden's America.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: SaNta said he presumes any transmission from deer to humans would likely involve the respiratory tract as it does with humans and that he recommends hunters take precautions when handling deer, not just around the nose and mouth, but with "other parts of the body"as well.


FTFY
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I thought this was (rural) America.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: The good news is the demographic that likes to hunt deer is 100% vaccinated, masked up, and takes no chances on getting sick.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Great.  I wonder how many hunters are MAGA dipshiats?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

logieal: They've been advised to stick to bears.

[i.imgur.com image 294x233] [View Full Size image _x_]


i was gonna post that...good work bro
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's not what it says, subby. It says use protection.
 
