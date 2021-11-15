 Skip to content
(Unilad)   Banksy honors terminally-ill Speed Camera Mooner   (unilad.co.uk) divider line
18
    Hero, The Simpsons, Bart Simpson, Police, local man Darrell Meekcom, Matt Groening, Arrest, Nancy Cartwright, Homer Simpson  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was beaten by the police to the point he had seizures.

What a heartwarming story.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good to see cops are pigs no matter the country.

Police turned up at his house and demanded to be let in. When the 55-year-old, who has Parkinson's disease, as well as heart and kidney conditions, refused, they raided his home and cuffed him.
ladbible.comView Full Size


Speaking previously about the Darrell's arrest, Local Area Commander, Superintendent Mark Colquhoun, said: "We appreciate the footage and commentary circulating around the incident has caused some concern."

WHAT THE F*CK DOES THAT EVEN MEAN????
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've never been arrested for doing stupid stuff (or smart stuff for that matter).

It would have never occurred to me to add to a bucket list.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sorry we got caught.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't the right to bare bums is enshrined in the constitution or sumpin'?
Oh right, it's the UK! I believe only the queen is allowed to "press ham" - in her parade carriage on special occasions.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

"it is quite concerning that you don't know your place and aren't respecting our authority"
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My son is also named Bort.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bong talk for "go fark yerself."
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Banksy is really Prince Phillip.
 
groppet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So he mooned a camera and the cops go over and beat the shiat out of him and drag him from his house? Could have just put a ticket in the mail or something.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So is Disney going to go after Bansky for copyright infringement?
 
special20
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.prcdn.coView Full Size
 
GameSprocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Man gets saucy in Worcestershire. Gets bum-rushed by Police. Turns the other cheek."
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool. The mural, not the gestapo.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No sign of seeking confirmation that it's a Banksy, but if it's a knockoff/tribute the artist successfully captured the spirit.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pip pip cheerio and other englishness...
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

groppet: So he mooned a camera and the cops go over and beat the shiat out of him and drag him from his house? Could have just put a ticket in the mail or something.


Good grief! Not even a ticket in the mail. This guy has serious medical issues, made a bucket list, one item of which is a harmless prank(granted I haven't seen his ass, no maybe some harm was done). I don't think this warrants even a warning! Who's the one who reviewed the cams. Why would they even give a shiat? (as long as he was in a passenger seat. LOL). This a complete nothingburger and should have been treated as so. Arrested....WTF?
 
