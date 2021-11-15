 Skip to content
(News 3 Las Vegas)   Las Vegas: Come for the gambling, stay for the black market baby turtles   (news3lv.com) divider line
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two of these things are not like the other things, two of these things just do not belong.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I come for the teenage prostitutes and local authorities relaxed policy towards private residence cocaine use.

I stay for the buffets. Especially those make your own waffle bars.

I like the ones shaped like Texas.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should I set up a shell company?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, I'll make my own city. With hookers. And turtles.
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just keep them out of the sewer
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have questions.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noone has posted the I Like Turtles zombie kid meme yet? Remarkable!
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save the wee turtles!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Black Market Baby Turtle Races.

And it is time for the second race on today's card.   The turtles are in the gate.  In lane one, it's Slo-Pokie, Lane two it's shell Shock, Lane Three is Hard Case and on the outside in Lane Four is Wax Baxy.   And there's the bell and they are off.  Kind off.

Two hours later:  And they are going in to the first turm.  the Clubhouse turn and it's still anyone's race.  Slo-Pokie is in the lead, followed closely by Wax-Baxy and Shell shock bringing up third.

Two more hours later:  In the back stretch.  No one cares, no one cares and make it end, please.

Two more hours:  Rounding for home is just a phrase.  They're all sleeping out there.   Just shells.  It's like Mario Kart out there with out the karts.  Just shells.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Leave for the prostitutes, which aren't legal in Vegas County

/but are, outside of it
//or so I've been told
///born broke in Wisconsin
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's turtles all the way down.
 
archeochick
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 640x480]


My first thought!
 
cravak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can you make soup on the sidewalk?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My life sucks. Endangered to extinction but just not cute enough to make the mark of anyone giving a damn
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rented a car and driver to drink, cruise the strip, livestream back when it was this amazing thing you could do on your phone now. Driver in thick Russian accent in a gravely voice asks, so what you want. Boys? Girls and boys? I take you. Give me 100$ and I take. Turtles? Get the fark out.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 640x480]


This is the content I expected to see in this thread.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
save me from the wee turtles! they were too quick for me!
 
groppet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are they having turtle fights yet?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Black Market Baby Turtle Races.

And it is time for the second race on today's card.   The turtles are in the gate.  In lane one, it's Slo-Pokie, Lane two it's shell Shock, Lane Three is Hard Case and on the outside in Lane Four is Wax Baxy.   And there's the bell and they are off.  Kind off.

Two hours later:  And they are going in to the first turm.  the Clubhouse turn and it's still anyone's race.  Slo-Pokie is in the lead, followed closely by Wax-Baxy and Shell shock bringing up third.

Two more hours later:  In the back stretch.  No one cares, no one cares and make it end, please.

Two more hours:  Rounding for home is just a phrase.  They're all sleeping out there.   Just shells.  It's like Mario Kart out there with out the karts.  Just shells.


Bar in Key West used to have turtle races all the time.

https://www.turtlekraals.com/turtle-r​a​ces
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Las Vegas Raiders lost to The Chiefs 41 to 14.
Nothing to do with the story, but I'll gloat when and where I can.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Bar in Key West used to have turtle races all the time.


I actually watched that with gusto. Beats Bum Fights anytime. The key is feeding your turtle a lot of mango pregame. Trust me on this
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
