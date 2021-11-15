 Skip to content
Let's go Bannon
183
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey! Something happened!
 
LL316
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd be willing to bet money if Trump asked a lawyer if he can pardon Bannon.
 
sniderman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bannon was defiant when addressing TV cameras, saying, "We're taking down the Biden regime."

"We" who?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
now this i can fap to
 
brilett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lock him Up!
 
LL316
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LL316: I'd be willing to bet money if thatTrump asked a lawyer if he can pardon Bannon.



FTFM
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And f**k this guy in particular.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When are they going to do something about these criminals with ever growing rap sheets?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The real question is: How many shirts is he going to be wearing as he reports for custody?

Even money is on four shirts, but I'm willing to hear you guys out.

/One outer shirt for drool/puke
//one under shirt to soak up the withdrawal sweats
///two inner shirts for cologne coverage/backup for outer shirt.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's gonna get the DTs if he's held for more than 6 hours.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
this is a nice start, now go after Mark Meadows.

that guy won't be as defiant, so it will be more fun to watch.
 
abbarach
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now sprinkle some crack on him...
 
brilett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The walking dead. How is this guy still standing.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Go ahead Steve, mouth off to that judge. Tell him you ain't going to follow his rules!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Okay, that's a good headline. Well done, subby
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cheers!

*Sips martini*
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


First day at sun glass wearing school
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How many shirts did he have on?
 
Meatsim1 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Okay its a nice teaser but I want the main course
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lock him up!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brilett: [Fark user image image 425x272]The walking dead. How is this guy still standing.


Everyone should have their own Coup Otter.

The revolution will be televised and adorable as hell!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If only he were pretty enough for soap dropping to be a problem...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Theeng: Hey! Something happened!


Yeah they went after a washed up, crazy nobody that has zero power. While I'm happy they're throwing his dumb-ass in jail, Let me know when they go after someone that actually matters.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ah shiat, just read the article, me.

"When Bannon declined to appear for his deposition in October, his attorney said the former Trump adviser had been directed by a lawyer for Trump citing executive privilege not to answer questions. Monday morning that seemed not to have changed, much like the eight shirts the man was wearing into custody."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abbarach: Now sprinkle some crack on him...


I would prefer the Officer Twitchy treatment, but alas.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He is actually wearing 4 in the photo.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This must mean something huge is about to drop. I have a feeling justice will be served by Friday
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: He's gonna get the DTs if he's held for more than 6 hours.


Wikipedia says it can take up to 2 days. Super high mortality rate on that stuff, sorta scary.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Given everything Bannon has said and done to this point, a judge will find it difficult to allow him to post bail.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Destructor: If only he were pretty enough for soap dropping to be a problem...


I mean, it'll still be a kind of problem.  Do you think he can actually reach the ground?
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's hard to spin these type of idiotic chants around, but I LOVE this attempt!

LET'S GO BANNON!
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Man. Goatman.: The real question is: How many shirts is he going to be wearing as he reports for custody?

Even money is on four shirts, but I'm willing to hear you guys out.

/One outer shirt for drool/puke
//one under shirt to soak up the withdrawal sweats
///two inner shirts for cologne coverage/backup for outer shirt.


Do you consider a windbreaker worn under a main winter coat a shirt? If so, my money's on six:

Undershirt #1
Undershirt #2
Collared shirt #1
Collared shirt #2
Collared shirt #3
Collared windbreaker
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 273x275]

First day at sun glass wearing school


He didn't want to look directly at Bannon.  Smart guy.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Lock him up!


In genpop, preferably.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LL316: I'd be willing to bet money if Trump asked a lawyer if he can pardon Bannon.


I'll take that bet. Hold on.
Just called Trump, he said he didn't.
You can send me my money via Venmo or Zelle.
 
Bungles
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The alcohol withdrawal is going to be brutal..
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Theeng: Hey! Something happened!

Yeah they went after a washed up, crazy nobody that has zero power. While I'm happy they're throwing his dumb-ass in jail, Let me know when they go after someone that actually matters.


You realize he has significant power with uniting the right-wing militias who hang on his every word, right?

That's why he was in the war room. That's why he had such access to Trump. He was a coordinator
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How long are they allowed to keep him in a holding cell before he is processed? I vote 10 years....
 
pxsteel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You just gave him grounds to be a hostile witness.  If you thought you were going to get answers, you are really not going to get them now.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

What happened to the won't comply part?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're never going to get his stank out of the courtroom, jail cell, transport vehicle, etc.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pxsteel: You just gave him grounds to be a hostile witness.  If you thought you were going to get answers, you are really not going to get them now.


Then Bannon can rot in jail until he complies.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LL316: I'd be willing to bet money if Trump asked a lawyer if he can pardon Bannon.


He asked that.  Then he asked if the whole January 6th thing could be pinned on Bannon.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sad:  He'll probably be out by this afternoon.  They'll drag him in, he'll claim Executive Privilege or the Fifth o' Gin-and-Tonic and leave to let the lawyers argue.

SSB voiceover:  Ah, for the old days of when you were found in contempt of court, they'd lock you up for a few days in the most unseemly of cells with naught but a father raper for a companion.  And after a few days of screaming and sleeping under the bunk for protection of your pooper, you are dragged via a perp walk before a judge who then asks you to sing like the finest canary.  And you do sing because father-raper scored some prison viagra and he says he's one of those who doesn't suffer so much from a 4 hour erection as enjoys it.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Destructor: If only he were pretty enough for soap dropping to be a problem...

I mean, it'll still be a kind of problem.  Do you think he can actually reach the ground?


Depends on how romantic the setting is?
 
